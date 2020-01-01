DUBLIN TRIP
Collected by Suzanna Slavin
3-5 Exchequer St, Dublin 2, Co. Dublin, Ireland
The Exchequer is a well-regarded gastropub in a lively, but not too crowded, part of Dublin 2. The food is locally sourced, seasonal, and sustainable, and the menu consists of delicious fresh takes on classic Irish cuisine. The set menu is well...
15 Saint Stephen's Green, Dublin Southside, Dublin 2, Ireland
Hatch and Sons is tucked away opposite St Stephen's Green at number 15, between Kildare and Dawson streets. It's well worth taking the trouble to find, because this tiny little restaurant serves up simple but really tasty local Irish cuisine,...
The Liberties, Dublin 8, Ireland
Arthur Guinness, the forefather of the world-renowned family, founded the brewery on this inner city spot in 1759. It's the city's most visited tourist attraction, telling both the history and processes that have gone into making Ireland's most...
18-19 Parnell Square N, Northside, Dublin 1, D01 T3V8, Ireland
In what was once the Jameson family mansion, chef Ross Lewis specializes in Irish haute cuisine. The menu at this Michelin-starred restaurant changes seasonally. Standout dishes include cured Clare Island salmon with smoked pear, and a spiced...
Cow's Ln, Dame St, Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland
This cafe offers the most delicious raspberry, apple, and chocolate chip scones you will ever taste. In addition they offer a wide variety of pastries, sandwiches, and teas. Their two Dublin locations are fairly close to each other but each is...
College Green, Dublin 2, Co. Dublin, Ireland
Pass through the iconic arched doorway at College Green and enter the elegant quads, handsome architecture and verdant lawns of Trinity College, one of Ireland's most prestigious universities. Among its many attributes is the atmospheric...
31 Leeson Cl, Dublin 2, D02 CP70, Ireland
Ask someone who’s stayed at Number 31, a downtown Dublin house-hotel, what it’s like and he or she likely won’t get past the breakfast: the pears poached in vanilla syrup, Wexford strawberries, eggs scrambled with smoked salmon...
Dublin, Ireland
Gravity Bar has wonderful 360-degree views of Dublin and all the Guinness you can drink. You can even try your hand at pouring the perfect pint. The bartenders know what they're doing, and to prove it, they make shamrocks into the foam with a...
11-17 Exchequer Street (basement), Dublin, D02 RY63, Ireland
Whether you choose the wine bar in the basement, the gourmet food hall on the ground floor (where you can also buy hot food to eat in the wine bar), or the fine dining restaurant in a big, bright open space on the first floor, you won’t be...
11-13 Suffolk St, Dublin 2, D02 C653, Ireland
About twelve years ago I lived in Dublin, where I studied literature at Trinity College. The reading lists were long, and as such, I had a lot of time to read books over cups of tea and pints of cider. One of my favorite places to grab a bite was...
Dame St, Dublin 2, Co. Dublin, Ireland
Dublin Castle has played a key role in Ireland's history ever since it was founded by the Normans in the twelfth century, on the site of the original Viking harbor known as Black Pool. ("Dubhlinn" in Irish, this is where the city gets its name.)...
Kildare St, Dublin 2, Ireland
Just down the road from its more popular neighbor, the National Gallery of Ireland, the NLE has interesting shows and fewer crowds. I recently saw an exhibition on Yeats and one on the 1913 Dublin Lockout. Even if you only have a short time, this...
15 St Stephen's Green, Dublin, Ireland
If big museums aren’t your thing, but you’d like to get a flavor of the story of Dublin, drop into the Little Museum on St. Stephen’s Green, which is full of quirky memorabilia from times past in the city, all donated by the...
18 Parnell Square N, Rotunda, Dublin, D01 T3V8, Ireland
1 Merrion Square E, Saint Peter's, Dublin, Ireland
This statue in Merrion Square Park is worth a look as it is unique because it is in color and not just a lump of metal standing in a square. In my travels to seek out literary haunts and memorials, I was happiest when I finally made it to Dublin...
St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2, Ireland
St Stephen's Green is a welcome spot of calm and green set in a Georgian square in the centre of Dublin. At around 20 acres, it's large enough to feel you have escaped the bustle, but not so large that you can't easily return to the fray once you...
Bachelors Walk, North City, Dublin, Ireland
The Ha'penny Bridge, officially the Liffey Bridge, was built in 1816 over the River Liffey in Dublin. For over 100 years it had cost between half a penny and a penny and a half to cross the pedestrian bridge but today it is free. I found myself...
47-48, Temple Bar, Dublin 2, D02 N725, Ireland
On Saturday nights most of the streets are pedestrian-only, live music spills into the streets, and the frothy stout flows free. Locals are spoiled in that they can revel on these ancient cobbled streets as frequently as they like, while the rest...
E Pier, Howth, Co. IE, Ireland
Only a 30 minute train ride from downtown Dublin, you can reach Howth. An easy going town with plenty of seafood restaurants offering views of the harbour and surrounding hills. Many people hike along the skyline of those hills or tour the town...
4 Main Street, Howth Apt, Howth, Dublin, Co. Dublin, D13 H2Y0, Ireland
What a safe and easy way to escape the city! From Dublin's Connelly Street, you can be there in 20 minutes using the DART. It's quick, easy and safe. I decided to venture out to this fishing village and I was not disappointed! Great down time,...
42 Ormond Quay Lower, North City, Dublin 1, Ireland
On the north side of the River Liffey near the Ha'penny Bridge, the Woollen Mills boasts one of the best locally sourced menus in Dublin. You'll find great portions and Irish classics dressed up with surprising flavors. Open all day, try the...
