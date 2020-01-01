Where are you going?
Dublin Ireland

Collected by Patrick Sanchez
Dublin Writers Museum

18 Parnell Square N, Rotunda, Dublin, D01 T3V8, Ireland
Sure, you fall in love with Paris through the literature about the city—Hemingway immortalized Paris, F. Scott Fitzgerald spent time there and so did James Joyce. However you can do the same with Ireland. Joyce is still beloved in his native...
Hole in the Wall

Ashtown, Dublin, Ireland
This is a gem, tucked away from busy city street, in Pheonix park, which happens to be the largest city park in Europe. This place brings you back in time—half a century into not too distant past, where people congregated here for a drink after a...
O'Reilly's of Temple bar

22 Essex St E, Temple Bar, Dublin, D02 NA09, Ireland
The Temple Bar brings a lot of tourists and locals to the square. Go out there when it just starts to get dark and you will find yourself in the middle of a fun nightlife scene with brilliant musicians, new friends, and even some leprechauns ;)...
Celtic Whiskey Shop

27-28 Dawson St, Dublin, D02 A215, Ireland
A paradise of collectible and contemporary spirits awaits the serious whiskey connoisseur. The stock here includes a single malt from the tiny island of Inish Turk Beg, in handblown bottles (pictured), and an exclusive Connemara bottling aged in a...
The Shelbourne Dublin

27 St Stephen's Green, Dublin, Ireland
Irish history sets the tone throughout this red-brick Victorian’s marbled halls. The 284 rooms include the apartment where the constitution was drafted, and a tapestry by famed 20th-century Dublin painter Louis le Brocquy hangs above the fireplace...
National Museum - Archaeology and History

Kildare St, Dublin 2, Ireland
The National Museum of Ireland is free to enter and is spread across four sites in Dublin, covering archaeology, decorative arts and history, country life, and natural history. The archaeology museum is in an imposing building of columns, vaulted...
Temple Bar Food Market

At the Temple Bar Food Markets, you can enjoy roasted pork with potatoes, onions, and red cabbage. It comes in two sizes, well described for the size of your appetite.
Dublin Castle

Dame St, Dublin 2, Co. Dublin, Ireland
Dublin Castle has played a key role in Ireland's history ever since it was founded by the Normans in the twelfth century, on the site of the original Viking harbor known as Black Pool. ("Dubhlinn" in Irish, this is where the city gets its name.)...
Irish Museum of Modern Art

Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Military Rd, Kilmainham, Dublin 8, Co. Dublin, Ireland
The Irish Museum of Modern Art is located in Kilmainham, just a short trip out of Dublin's City Center on the Luas. Housed in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, the building and its grounds are vast. The grounds are littered with contemporary public...
The Pig's Ear

4 Nassau St, Dublin, D02 YX74, Ireland
Skip fish and chips pub fare. Instead sample re-imagined traditional Irish dishes crafted from original recipes using seasonal ingredients in a cozy and elegant setting at the Pig's Ear. Services is attentive and respectful, and there's a wine and...
Merrion Square

1 Merrion Square E, Saint Peter's, Dublin, Ireland
This statue in Merrion Square Park is worth a look as it is unique because it is in color and not just a lump of metal standing in a square. In my travels to seek out literary haunts and memorials, I was happiest when I finally made it to Dublin...
