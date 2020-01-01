Dublin
Collected by Brittni Phillips
List View
Map View
Save Place
Bachelors Walk, North City, Dublin, Ireland
The Ha'penny Bridge, officially the Liffey Bridge, was built in 1816 over the River Liffey in Dublin. For over 100 years it had cost between half a penny and a penny and a half to cross the pedestrian bridge but today it is free. I found myself...
Save Place
Cow's Ln, Dame St, Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland
This cafe offers the most delicious raspberry, apple, and chocolate chip scones you will ever taste. In addition they offer a wide variety of pastries, sandwiches, and teas. Their two Dublin locations are fairly close to each other but each is...
Save Place
18 Parnell Square N, Rotunda, Dublin, D01 T3V8, Ireland
Save Place
1 Merrion Square E, Saint Peter's, Dublin, Ireland
This statue in Merrion Square Park is worth a look as it is unique because it is in color and not just a lump of metal standing in a square. In my travels to seek out literary haunts and memorials, I was happiest when I finally made it to Dublin...
Save Place
22 Essex St E, Temple Bar, Dublin, D02 NA09, Ireland
The Temple Bar brings a lot of tourists and locals to the square. Go out there when it just starts to get dark and you will find yourself in the middle of a fun nightlife scene with brilliant musicians, new friends, and even some leprechauns ;)...
Save Place
The Liberties, Dublin 8, Ireland
Arthur Guinness, the forefather of the world-renowned family, founded the brewery on this inner city spot in 1759. It's the city's most visited tourist attraction, telling both the history and processes that have gone into making Ireland's most...
Save Place
Dublin, Ireland
Gravity Bar has wonderful 360-degree views of Dublin and all the Guinness you can drink. You can even try your hand at pouring the perfect pint. The bartenders know what they're doing, and to prove it, they make shamrocks into the foam with a...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever