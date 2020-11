DUBAI "JUMP"

Jumeirah Mina A'Salam, Madinat Jumeirah - Jumeira Road, Umm Suqeim 3 - دبي - United Arab Emirates

During the many years I lived in Dubai , I must have sipped drinks on the wide, breezy veranda of Bahri Bar hundreds of times. It was the bar I took my many visitors to Dubai—from my Mum to my old school friends—on their first night in the city and...