DUBAI "JUMP"
Collected by Ceylan Edis
Al Seyahi St - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
If the viewing platform from the 122nd floor of the Burj Khalifa doesn’t induce vertigo, why not jump out of a perfectly good airplane at Skydive Dubai? The view of the Palm Jumeirah from 13,000 feet up will literally take your breath...
Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve - Dubai - Al Ain Rd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
An hour's drive from the densely packed skyscrapers and shopping malls of Dubai, Al Maha, which opened in 1999 as the United Arab Emirates' first luxury desert resort, lies within a 55,600-acre nature reserve. Al Maha operates on the African...
2 Jumeirah St - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
When it opened in December 1999, the Burj al Arab—a sail-shaped, all-suite skyscraper hotel built on an artificial island—put Dubai on the map as an over-the-top travel destination and became a landmark. Even today, the Burj al Arab sets the...
Al Qudra Road, Opposite Endurance City - Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Built in the style of a desert fortress near an endurance horseracing center 45 minutes from the city of Dubai, the family-friendly Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa wraps around an oasis and looks out over gently rolling sand dunes that guests...
Al Fahidi St,Bur Dubai - Al Fahidi Neighborhood (formerly Bastakiya),Near Dubai Museum - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Beloved by artists and curators attending the annual Art Dubai fair, XVA Art Hotel wraps around the three courtyards of the restored 19th-century home of the Seddiqi family, prominent traders who became the emirate’s Rolex dealers. Longtime...
Building 8, The Shoreline - Palm Jumeirah - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Dubai’s one and only stand-alone beach club, Riva gets rave reviews for its Ibiza like ambience. With a private beach on one of the giant fronds of the Palm Jumeriah, the biggest man-made island in the world, there are plenty of sun loungers,...
The Dubai Spice Souk is a traditional market located in Deira, near the famed Gold Souk. It's easy to overlook the Spice Souk if you're not looking carefully; tucked into alleyways off of Baniyas Street, the souk is small, but manages to pack a...
57, Opposite to Abra, Ali Bin Abi Talib Street, Bur Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Whether you're looking for upholstery fabric for a sofa back home, or want a tailor to whip you up a silk tunic, the textile souk has it all. There are hundreds of little shops lining the narrow passages, and you can find cheap cotton-poly blends...
6 King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Shoppers, restaurant connoisseurs, travelers, and cultural enthusiasts will find the impressively designed Madinat Jumeirah a treat for all their passions. This area, once the residence of pearl divers, fishermen, and traders, is now home to many...
DeiraAl Rigga - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Al Fahidi Fort - Bur DubaiAl Fahidi - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Al Fahidi Area, Bur Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Dubai's souks, or open-air markets, are the best spots to haggle for everything from 22carat bracelets to essential oils. Don't be afraid to ask questions: most vendors are happy to show you how to wrap a pashmina scarf or recommend the right...
1 Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd - Downtown Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Two architectural wondershelpedput Dubai on the map: the Burj Al Arab hotel, which resemblesthe sail of a ship out on the gulf waters, and the Palm Jumeirah, a residential development on a manmade archipelago that fans out in the shape of a huge...
24th Floor, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah Beach Road - Umm Suqeim - دبي - United Arab Emirates
Don't come for the atmosphere or decor, which are usually big draws in Dubai where bars are often extravagant and over-the-top. The interior of this compact watering hole up on the 24th floor of Jumeirah Beach Hotel won't win any design awards. I...
Jumeirah Mina A'Salam, Madinat Jumeirah - Jumeira Road, Umm Suqeim 3 - دبي - United Arab Emirates
During the many years I lived in Dubai, I must have sipped drinks on the wide, breezy veranda of Bahri Bar hundreds of times. It was the bar I took my many visitors to Dubai—from my Mum to my old school friends—on their first night in the city and...
Ground Floor, Dubai Festival City Mall, Near P.F.Chang's, Canal Walk - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
In Festival City, Al Fanar is the go to dining destination for expats with out of town guests hoping to sample Emirati food. With the mannequins in traditional garb and fiberglass camels, the décor smacks of a museum diorama but the grub is...
Lobby Lounge, Jumeirah Al Qasr - Jumeirah Rd. - دبي - United Arab Emirates
While many of Dubai's cafes offer afternoon tea, it's more fitting to partake in the tradition in a posh hotel lobby. Dubai is actually one of the few cities in the world where I encourage people to spend time in hotel lobbies. Thanks to the...
