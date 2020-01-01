Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Dubai and Istanbul

Collected by Lesly Simmons
Save Place

Istanbul in Photos

Istanbul, Turkey
One morning outside Sultanahmet I saw what I believe to be a suffi. He looked somewhat like a Turkish version of Santa Claus (which was odd because it was late December), but I don't really know what else he would be with that beard.
More Details >
Save Place

Kamondo Stairs

Merkez Mah., 34421 Fatih/Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
There are two ways to walk up to the Galata Tower from Karakoy Tram Station: One is to follow the pedestrian traffic and ascend an uninviting steep staircase close to the tram way; the other is to take the more picturesque Kamondo (Camondo) steps...
More Details >
Save Place

Dubai Camel Racing Club

Dubai - Al Ain Road - Al Marmoom - دبي - United Arab Emirates
The Camel Racing Festival is free and open to the public, and celebrates a sport that has deep cultural roots in the region. Much like the city itself, the current festival has a modern twist (as you can see): robot-jockey-mounted camels gallop...
More Details >
Save Place

Spice Souq

The Dubai Spice Souk is a traditional market located in Deira, near the famed Gold Souk. It's easy to overlook the Spice Souk if you're not looking carefully; tucked into alleyways off of Baniyas Street, the souk is small, but manages to pack a...
More Details >
Save Place

Al Fanar Restaurant & Cafe

Ground Floor, Dubai Festival City Mall, Near P.F.Chang's, Canal Walk - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
In Festival City, Al Fanar is the go to dining destination for expats with out of town guests hoping to sample Emirati food. With the mannequins in traditional garb and fiberglass camels, the décor smacks of a museum diorama but the grub is...
More Details >
Save Place

Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet

Sultanahmet, Cankurtaran, Tevkifhane Sk. No:1, 34122 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
Once Istanbul’s notorious prison, a lavish conversion in 1996 transformed this site, set amid the squiggle of lanes behind the colossal competing domes of the Hagia Sophia and Blue Mosque, into the city’s landmark Four Seasons Sultanahmet. Built...
More Details >
Check Availability >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 How a Coronavirus Vaccine Will Affect Your Future Travel Plans
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News States Implement New COVID Restrictions Ahead of Thanksgiving
  4. 4 Tips + News Navigating the Latest Travel Restrictions Across the U.S.
  5. 5 Cities We Love The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021

More From AFAR

How a Coronavirus Vaccine Will Affect Your Future Travel Plans
How a Coronavirus Vaccine Will Affect Your Future Travel Plans
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
The Ultimate Guide to Black Friday and Cyber Monday Travel Deals in 2020
The Ultimate Guide to Black Friday and Cyber Monday Travel Deals in 2020
How to Earn Travel Rewards While Holiday Shopping
How to Earn Travel Rewards While Holiday Shopping