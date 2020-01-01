Dubai
The Dubai Spice Souk is a traditional market located in Deira, near the famed Gold Souk. It's easy to overlook the Spice Souk if you're not looking carefully; tucked into alleyways off of Baniyas Street, the souk is small, but manages to pack a...
Dubai - United Arab Emirates
A culturally enriching experience in Dubai is a visit to the Jumeirah Mosque. Many mosques do not allow non-Muslims to walk inside. This particular mosque has dedicated several times during the week for people to visit and learn about Islam and...
Al Fahidi Fort - Bur DubaiAl Fahidi - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Villa # 474,Jumeirah Beach Road,Jumeira 3 - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
From the whitest sand of the beach at Umm Suquiem, soak up the sunny views of the Burj Al Khalifa, that’s the world’s tallest building, to the north and the Burj Al Arab, the world’s first and only seven star hotel, to the south. To the west, the...
If you just can’t decide between the beach or the park, why settle for one or the other if you don’t have to? The beautifully landscaped 12 hectares of Jumeriah Beach Park is just the answer to such holiday dilemmas – the...
Financial Center Street, Along Sheikh Zayed Road, Next to Burj Khalifa - وسط مدينة دبي - دبي - United Arab Emirates
You may have already seen photos of Dubai Mall on social media, but to visit is more of an experience than just a trip to a mall. While the mall has a lot to offer avid shoppers, other visitors may instead choose...
Al Barsha 1 - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Mall of the Emirates is where Dubai meets, eats, entertains, and goes ski driving. In summer the temperatures outside are so warm, if you stay there or have a stay over—here is where to meet. Most of the hotels offer a shuttle. For breakfast,...
Building 8, The Shoreline - Palm Jumeirah - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Dubai’s one and only stand-alone beach club, Riva gets rave reviews for its Ibiza like ambience. With a private beach on one of the giant fronds of the Palm Jumeriah, the biggest man-made island in the world, there are plenty of sun loungers,...
1 Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd - Downtown Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Two architectural wondershelpedput Dubai on the map: the Burj Al Arab hotel, which resemblesthe sail of a ship out on the gulf waters, and the Palm Jumeirah, a residential development on a manmade archipelago that fans out in the shape of a huge...
Jumeirah Mina A'Salam, Madinat Jumeirah - Jumeira Road, Umm Suqeim 3 - دبي - United Arab Emirates
During the many years I lived in Dubai, I must have sipped drinks on the wide, breezy veranda of Bahri Bar hundreds of times. It was the bar I took my many visitors to Dubai—from my Mum to my old school friends—on their first night in the city and...
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
From the moment it opened Neos became my go-to bar when I wanted to impress my visitors to Dubai. From the giddy heights of this very glamorous bar on the 63rd floor of The Address hotel, one of Dubai's swankiest, they could not only watch the...
Sheikh Zayed Rd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
The Archive in Safa Park is probably the coolest place around to sip at a coffee and brush up on your North African and Middle Eastern literature. Not only does it boast a full-service cafe, The Archive also hosts musical concerts, art & pottery...
Al Manara - Opp. Times Square Building - Indigo Central 8 - Sheikh Zayed Rd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Jones the Grocer is one of the most accessible Western restaurantsin Dubai. Themarket-and-restaurant'sfriendly Australian vibe extends all the way to its menu (there are tasty options for every kind of eater, including vegans),to its location...
Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
While Dubai's food scene is not often associated with local ingredients, Baker & Spice breaks the norm. The European-inspired eatery dishes out everything from spaghetti and meatballs to burgers with 'chunky chips,' but uses organic and...
Al Barari - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
The Farm is at once a relaxed, down-to-earth night out, and a surreal dining experience. Adding to the allure of the place are the botanical gardens, waterways and lakes that surround the dining areas, giving you a sense of connection to nature—a...
2 Jumeirah St - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
When it opened in December 1999, the Burj al Arab—a sail-shaped, all-suite skyscraper hotel built on an artificial island—put Dubai on the map as an over-the-top travel destination and became a landmark. Even today, the Burj al Arab sets the...
Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah - King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, Umm Suqeim 3 - دبي - United Arab Emirates
For a bar located in Al Qasr, one of Dubai's most luxurious hotels, Koubba remains something of a secret. While it may not be Dubai's buzziest bar, it's arguably one of its most romantic and makes a lovely spot for a pre-dinner cocktail or...
Grosvenor House Dubai - Al Emreef St - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Le Meridien Mina Syahi Beach Resort & Marina Dubai Marina - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Whether it's during the day lounging on beach beds or in the evening sipping cocktails, Barasti Beach Bar is a great place to hang out with friends. No one is going to write home about the food, but this bar proves that location, location,...
Gate Village 06, Podium Level - Al Sa'ada St - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Located near the heart of Dubai, Zuma is known for strong classical execution with a hip, contemporary twist. The menu includes both sushi and sashimi alongside modern riffs, such as delicately-sliced sea bass served with truffle oil, yuzu, and...
Jumeirah Beach Residence - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Expats and locals alike find time to enjoy life in the fast lane at Jumeriah Beach Residences. Free entrance and parking, even for camels.
When the swell is up and the waves are high, Sunset Beach is Surf City, UAE. Count on left-breaking waves at the Jebel Ali end and right-breaking waves at the northern tip of the beach. In between, expect a busy beach full of tourists, locals, and...
Mina A'Salam Hotel - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
There are few more lovelier and laidback spots to down some icy cold beers on a balmy winter's evening in Dubai -- or a blistering night the rest of the year -- than from one of the comfy bean bags on the alfresco terrace at Barzar at the Madinat...
31 28 B St - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
In the old days before the discovery of oil, the Bedouin lived on a simple diet of camel's milk, dates, seafood when they were on the coast, and goat meat when they were inland. Camel's milk has always been sold beside fresh cow's milk in UAE...
