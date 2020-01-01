Dubai (2015 Dec)
Collected by Kadir Kale
Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
While Dubai's food scene is not often associated with local ingredients, Baker & Spice breaks the norm. The European-inspired eatery dishes out everything from spaghetti and meatballs to burgers with 'chunky chips,' but uses organic and...
Al Ittihad Rd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Any jaunt to Dubai would not be complete with a desert safari. Local tour operators have fine tuned the Bedouin desert experience into a check list of tourist activities: 4x4 dune bashing, camel rides, sand boarding, pictures in traditional ‘...
Al Muraqqabat Street , Deira - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
To get a feel for the real Dubai, there's no better way than to book a tour with Frying Pan Adventures. Frying Pan was the first culinary tour outfit in Dubai, and their success is well deserved. A day with Frying Pan will get you out of the...
Al Barsha 1 - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Mall of the Emirates is where Dubai meets, eats, entertains, and goes ski driving. In summer the temperatures outside are so warm, if you stay there or have a stay over—here is where to meet. Most of the hotels offer a shuttle. For breakfast,...
17, The Iridium Building, Umm-e - Umm Suqeim St - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Whether you want to explore the stretch of sand dunes 40 minutes outside of Dubai or visit the largest expanse of uninhabited desert in the world, known as the Empty Quarter, a desert safari is the way to do it. There are any number of tour...
Al Quoz - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Go to Al Kersal Avenue in Al Quoz to open your eyes and mind. If you want to see the best of the world’s contemporary art scene, and perhaps even pick up something to take home, head to Al Quoz to see works that are fascinating, inspiring, and...
Dubai - United Arab Emirates
If you're looking for a spectacular night in the desert, consider the Arabian Adventures custom safari; this tour includes a 4X4 dune adventure, falconry experience, elegant outdoor dinner, and a wildlife excursion into the Dubai Desert...
4 17th St - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Alserkal Avenueruns through anindustrial area in Dubai where you'll find the core of the city's art scene inside agroup of warehouses. The galleries and exhibition spaceshere area must-see for art lovers and those who want tolearn more about the...
Gate Village 06, Podium Level - Al Sa'ada St - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Located near the heart of Dubai, Zuma is known for strong classical execution with a hip, contemporary twist. The menu includes both sushi and sashimi alongside modern riffs, such as delicately-sliced sea bass served with truffle oil, yuzu, and...
Gate Village No, 8, Dubai International Financial Center - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
LPM is consistently rated as one of the best restaurants in the city, and the fact that it has outlasted many a flashy upstart testifies to its quality and consistency. It's a lovely room and the food is always delicious: freshly sourced and...
Sheikh Zayed Road, Ground Level, The Boulevard, Emirates Towers - دبي - United Arab Emirates
This local favorite has long been one of Dubai's best Lebanese restaurants. It's also a favorite of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who frequently dines here -- his offices are in the...
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
From the moment it opened Neos became my go-to bar when I wanted to impress my visitors to Dubai. From the giddy heights of this very glamorous bar on the 63rd floor of The Address hotel, one of Dubai's swankiest, they could not only watch the...
2 Jumeirah St - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
When it opened in December 1999, the Burj al Arab—a sail-shaped, all-suite skyscraper hotel built on an artificial island—put Dubai on the map as an over-the-top travel destination and became a landmark. Even today, the Burj al Arab sets the...
