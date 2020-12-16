drlighys
Collected by Magali Lanas
What a love in Austin!
1100 S Lamar Blvd #1135, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Want to get that small-town-ice-cream-shop feeling in a big city? Head to Lick for fresh and unique seasonal ice cream. With each lick of your cone, a new complexity of flavor is revealed. Ice cream here is made with only wholesome...
305 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
The Belmont is a state-of-the-art music venue space in the Warehouse District. The new Belmont boasts a cutting edge sound and light system and hosts music ranging from indie rock and electronic dance music to what’s the next hottest band! You can...
1608 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Slow-smoked Barbecue and award-wining beer, what else could you ask for?! Opened in 2007, Uncle Billy’s Brew and Que is located on Barton Springs Road...just a walk away from Zilker Park and a few minutes from downtown. Whether you’re catching a...
4729 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78756, USA
Nothing accompanies a great pizza pie like a perfectly brewed pint of beer, and the folks over at Pinthouse Brewery have mastered this combo. The beer tanks lining the entrance will lure you in, while the smell of the perfect pizza, baked with...
507 Calles St #101, Austin, TX 78702, USA
The tap room is open Thursdays & Fridays 2 to 8 and Saturdays & Sundays 12 to 6...come in, taste the beers, perhaps take a brewery tour at 1 & 3 on Saturdays. These guys are local and make the earth, sustainability and community a big part of...
1010 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Come for the famous bagels, great coffee and eclectic menu, and stay for the atmosphere. Built in 1887, this historic house is a treasure, and after many careful renovations, it stands strong as a remembrance of the old Austin. Sit inside and sip...
There is no need to go South of the Border to have an authentic "panaderia" experience, just head to Mi Victoria and let your cravings be satisfied. The staff is super friendly, the portions are generous, and the food is tasty and cheap. Mi...
2330 W N Loop Blvd, Austin, TX 78756, USA
Fonda San Miguel is a hacienda-style Mexican restaurant in central Austin that opened in 1975. Known for its mole, Acapulco-style ceviche, decadent Sunday brunch, and killer margaritas, the restaurant pays equal attention to its decor, with...
1718 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Groceries, specialty items, amazing local products, fresh vegetables and fruits, quality prepared foods, good wine, cheeses, coffee, cold beer, fresh juice, handmade cards, beautiful flowers and much, much more. Every week they introduce new and...
University of Texas at Austin, Austin, TX, USA
The University of Texas at Austin (UT), founded in 1883, is one of the largest and most respected universities in the nation.
Is walking to a neighborhood coffee shop a priority? Or is it important to find a dog-friendly park nearby? Want to feel like you are living in a village, or do you like the urban beat? Do you want funky or hip? Austin is a city of diverse...
811 E 41st St, Austin, TX 78751, USA
Hyde Park has one of Austin's much-praised municipal golf courses. Hancock Golf on East 41st Street was built in 1899 and is the oldest golf course in Texas.
201 Lee Barton Dr, Austin, TX 78704, USA
When the only serious requirement for play is that golfers have a putter and at least one other club, you know a course is more about fun than rules. Butler Park Pitch and Putt has been a pleasant destination since it opened in 1949, giving Austin...
2700 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
From vintage Airstream Trailer to an awesome brick and mortar location, Gourdough's won't disappoint. Your taste buds will be blown away, as you bite into one of their doughnuts, which are cooked to order and perfectly cake-y, moist and tasty. The...
245 E Main St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624, USA
You will feel right at home in this place, with it amazing comfort food and great brews. Opened in 1994 and serving award winning brews ever since. They are located at 245 East Main Street which is in the heart of the historic, downtown in a...
419 Colorado St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Since Kenichi Austin opened in 2001, it has been serving an "edgy interpretation on Japanese cuisine." In the heart of Downtown's Warehouse District, it has become known for its great nightlife atmosphere, delicious food and solid service. Happy...
2206 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
This low key, locally owned south Austin restaurant is dedicated to serving fresh, artisan quality food in generous portions. Hand-tossed Neapolitan style pizza, fresh salads, other delicious options. The food is made from scratch – the dough,...
1101 W Lynn St, Austin, TX 78703, USA
Caffé Medici is about quality in every cup of coffee. The baristas are knowledgeable and passionate about making the right cup for you and the atmosphere is laid back and comfortable. Great local art in the walls with keep you entertained why you...
10025 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78758, USA
A new quick-service eatery in Austin, TX. Owned by Austinites who felt there weren't enough healthy options in Austin. This is delicious, healthy, organic, local...and FAST. GreenGos is about well-being and making it tasty amazing. Must try:...
534 E Oltorf St, Austin, TX 78704, USA
A unique marriage of Mediterranean and traditional Lebanese cuisine...with a side of Hookah. The atmosphere is laid back and the entire menu is made on site and from scratch. Must Try: Dolma: Grape leaves stuffed with vegetables and rice. Served...
408 Josephine St, Austin, TX 78704, USA
House Wine has live music, an amazing selection of wines that is constantly evolving, delicious cheese plates, empanadas and desserts and beers that are mainly locally sourced with a few Belgium ciders. Not to mention it is laid back, cozy and has...
Food~Wine, 2110 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Locally owned by a young couple and two adorable babies; travelers by nature, wine connoisseurs by hobby. Decor Walk into Aviary and be blown away by the beautiful pieces for sale; contemporary pieces from all over the world, handpicked by the...
1706 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
An old-fashioned soda fountain and 300+ different varieties of bulk candy; Big Top Candy Shop opened its doors in October 2007 and has been satisfying the sweet tooth of all visitors, regardless of age! There's also over 2,000 kinds of wrapped...
3023 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78705, USA
A Taqueria that never disappoints, Chango's makes delicious and healthy Tacos at a great price. Eat them for breakfast, lunch or dinner, and bring the kids (if you have any), they will love them too! High quality food with the finest ingredients;...
1511 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
First, the Migas and the freshly baked biscuits, then the re-fried beans and refillable cup of hot coffee...Cisco's will take care of you! In the breakfast business for more than 55 years, Cisco's still serves delicious Migas, Huevos Rancheros,...
2113 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722, USA
Eastside Cafe is a staple in Austin. It is known for it's fantastic garden, it's eclectic mix of food from the healthy to the decadent, and for its delicious brunch. Whether you're looking for a decadent dish or a healthy vegetarian entrée, we've...
4710 E 5th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Nestled deep down on E. Fifth Street and surrounded by trees and fresh air; it's a French Bistro with a fun crowd. The Aperitifs will take you back to Paris' Streets...maybe make you a bit nostalgic for the sexiness and romanticism of that...
4550 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX 78723, USA
I almost missed my flight from Buenos Aires, Argentina back to Austin for stopping at an Empanada Bakery for my last fix of these amazing treats. Thinking that I would never find them back in Austin, I filled a paper bag with as many as I could...
519 N Main St, Taylor, TX 76574, USA
As a Peruvian, I am very proud of the cuisine of Peru...complex, eclectic and very, very delicious. Now thanks to Victor, the chef and owner of Pachamama's, I can get my fix when my Peruvian taste buds require home-cooking. Pachamama's Peruvian...
1704 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Anything that you can imagine, made local and beautiful! Parts & Labour has been working with local crafty artists for many, many years, and the shop is truly like walking into a studio filled with one of a kind pieces. This is the ideal place...
3508 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Come to Reds Porch for a drink at the balcony, overlooking the beautiful Greenbelt, or for Happy Hour in one of their awesome outdoor areas and soak in the fresh air, or to watch your favorite team and enjoy their Texas Draft beers and tasty...
5207 Brodie Ln #120, Austin, TX 78745, USA
From the makers of the famous Clay Pit; Tarka Indian Kitchen is about fresh, fast and flavorful Indian food. Affordable and healthy Indian cuisine, including a variety of Vegan & Gluten Free Menu Items. The entire menu is priced under $10. The...
1220 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
The site When she renovated this 1938 property in Austin’s happening South Congress neighborhood, local hotelier Liz Lambert riffed on three aesthetics: art deco, midcentury motel, and ’80s kitsch.
The hotel Lambert, a lover of all things vintage,...
1609 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
