Drink, Eat & Explore Champagne, France

The Champagne region of France is a gastronomic gem where you can tour the countryside of lush green vineyards, seek out the history of France within the rural small towns, and experience the charm of Champagne—all while sipping it.
68 Avenue de Champagne, 51200 Épernay, France
On the Avenue de Champagne in Épernay you can discover the beautiful cellars of the Mercier Champagne House which were founded in 1858 by Eugène Mercier, at only 20 years old. In 1870, the cellars were built stretching across a single level and...
51160 Ay, France
My month in Paris was amazing, but one of my trip highlights was the day spent in the Champagne region, visiting vineyards and champagne houses - particularly the underground labyrinth bursting with the world's best champagne at the Moet &...
Faux de, 51380 Verzy, France
Thrill-seeking visitors can soar high in the forest canopy on zip lines and ropes courses in this adventure park near Reims. For a different kind of heart-racing experience, cross the suspended footbridge to access the Perching Bar, a modern...
Le Chêne Plat, 51480 Cumières, France
A basic bed and breakfast located in a small commune southeast of Hautvillers, Le Chene Plat stands out for its proprietor, the master sommelier Renaud Pate (shown). He speaks English and generously shares his deep knowledge of wine. Doubles from...
88 Rue d'Eguisheim, 51160 Hautvillers, France
In the village of Hautvillers, in France's Champagne region, this has to be the most perfect spot for a tasting. The friendly, English-speaking family provides a warm welcome, and you don't need an appointment to sip and enjoy their wines along...
155 Rue du Dessous des Clos, 51160 Hautvillers, France
Ceramicist Mathilde Vernillet makes and sells her pottery in a tiny workshop and storefront just off the main square in Hautvillers. Choose among practical containers and dinnerware with lustrous glazes and meticulously perforated, lace-like art...
41 Rue des Buttes, 51160 Hautvillers, France
Picking grapes isn't all work - here some harvesters have lifted up Vincent Bliard, a family winemaker in Hautviller, France. These pickers, who all have other jobs, gather every year to harvest the Bliard family's grapes. Some have been returning...
