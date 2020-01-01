Dreaming of Romania

Where are you going?
Collected by Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert
Bran Castle

Strada General Traian Moșoiu 24, Bran 507025, Romania
A few years ago I was lucky enough to make a trip into Romania, away from Bucharest with a Romanian friend. We decided to do a bit of Dracula hunting, so ended up in the town of Bran, which is close to the castle. The castle does have links with...
Bucovina

Bucovina, Botoșani, Romania
Set amidst the hilly forests of northeastern Romania, the Painted Monasteries of Bucovina are some of the most spectacular works of art and architecture in the world. (This is not hyperbole). The exterior walls are covered with vibrant Byzantine...
