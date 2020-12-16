Dreaming of a Different Nightlife

If you associate the phrase “vibrant nightlife” with disco lights and crowded clubs, some of the more than 420 hotels that belong to The Leading Hotels of the World will challenge your preconceptions. From oysters served with a view of Positano and the Mediterranean beyond to a sultan’s garden illuminated by some 1,200 lanterns, “vibrant nightlife” at these hotels means a chance to experience their stunning settings with the intimacy and quiet that arrives after sundown.