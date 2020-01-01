dr
Collected by Vanessa Maceo
Sabana de la Mar, Dominican Republic
There aren't too many opportunities in the Caribbean to ride on horseback to a cave. In Los Haitises National Park, located three hours west of the resorts of Punta Cana, Fun Fun (pronounced "Foon Foon") Cave is officially known as the largest...
Guayacanes, Dominican Republic
Founded in 1930 by Julian Barceló in Santo Domingo, Ron Barceló has grown to become one of the top three rums in the Dominican Republic. One of the “three B’s” as their called: Barcelo, Brugal, and Bermudez. The tour here doesn't get much into the...
Punta Cana 23000, Dominican Republic
This three-mile stretch of white sand is the only public beach at the gated Puntacana Resort & Club. Even so, non-guests can only reach the beach after dining at the resort’s oceanfront Playa Blanca Restaurant. It’s worth it,...
Av. 30 de Marzo 140, Santo Domingo 10201, Dominican Republic
After a night of partying Dominicans in Santo Domingo head to popular old school spot Payan. It became my favorite place to eat not only because of their luscious pork leg sandwiches, but also all of the freshly made juices they offer. It was...
The new Fathom cruise line has partnered with a women’s collective that makes chocolate in the mountains of the Dominican Republic. Visitors can roast beans and mold bars. All purchases support the collective. Free with fare.
Trade your beachwear for wetsuits, climbing harnesses, life preservers and helmets. Then go jump off a cliff... Or 10! The whole thing kicks off with a short hike down into the valley before you come to the river and the first jump… Twenty-three...
At around 120 feet high, easily 50 feet wide, and fed by the Arroyo Chico river barreling down from jungle peaks, El Salto del Limón Waterfall is an awe-inspiring addition to any Samana peninsula trip. With family in tow, be sure to secure some...
Damajagua 57000, Dominican Republic
Even though Puerto Plata is a city set by the ocean, it only takes about 30 minutes to be completely engulfed in the jungle. At the 27 Charcos waterfall park on the banks of the Damajagua River, there are 27 different waterfalls which tumble their...
Calle Las Damas, Santo Domingo Este, Dominican Republic
Calle Las Damas is the oldest paved street in the new world with construction beginning in 1502. Originally named Calle de la Forteleza, or Street of the Fort, it makes a straight line above the shores of the Rio Ozama from the Fortaleza Ozama to...
Yamasá 92000, Dominican Republic
The crackling of the hot oil. The undeniable taste of the yuca in my mouth. You really just had to be there. I haven’t eaten out on the street on this trip the way I ate in Mexico City. You definitely have to be more careful in Santo Domingo. But...
This is going to be my totem street art for 2015. Cool vibes only! A lot of the street art I ended up finding in Santo Domingo was in the Malecon section, by the ocean. This sort of boardwalk street has been a locals hang out spot for decades....
Calle Emiliano Tejera 106, Santo Domingo 10212, Dominican Republic
La Casa De Los Dulces translates to The House of Sweets in English. You can see why this is every kids favorite spot in the colonial section of Santo Domingo. I used to visit all the time. It brought back so many memories to return and the owner...
