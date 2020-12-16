Down Under List
Collected by Heidi Siefkas
Planning a virgin list to Australia in March/April 2014. Seeking adventure, food, wine, and more.
Save Place
Bennelong Point, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Save Place
Cairns QLD, Australia
The gateway to Queensland’s tropical north, Cairns is a stylish city, which is also renowned for its relaxed, tropical climate and laid-back ambience. With islands, rain forests and, reefs on its doorstep, you can swim, snorkel, dive, and sail the...
Save Place
394 Shute Harbour Rd, Airlie Beach QLD 4802, Australia
Originally we had not set our sights on the Whitsunday's, rather we had booked a trip to Fraser Island. However a storm had cancelled those plans and suddenly the Whitsunday's came to us with all the magic of spontaneous travel. There are many...
Save Place
Mrs Macquaries Rd, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Sydney’s 158-acre botanic garden, which hugs the harbor between Mrs Macquarie's Chair and the Sydney Opera House, is home to nearly 9,000 plant species. Depending on the season of your visit, you might seek out spring peaches and wisteria or...
Save Place
245 Wilson St, Eveleigh NSW 2015, Australia
The brick-and-iron warehouses of the old Eveleigh Railway Workshops host a diverse lineup of experimental music, theater, film, and fine art. Located on the border of Redfern and Waterloo, Carriageworks was restored to keep the historical roots...
Save Place
Sydney NSW, Australia
I love visiting big iconic bridges during the sunset. Trips at dusk to the Golden Gate Bridge and the Brooklyn Bridge have resulted in spectacular photographs of the urban landscape. The Sydney Harbour Bridge was another great experience! The...
Save Place
Shelly Beach, Manly NSW 2095, Australia
If you're a beach lover like me, you'll be overwhelmed by the quality and diversity of Sydney's shores. Shelly Beach in the suburb of Manly is protected from wind and waves, making it great for swimming and snorkeling. (Snorkel challenge: find the...
Save Place
Named after the blue haze that cloaks the region—which some link to oil droplets from the multitude of eucalyptus trees—the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage area is a staggering 2.5-million-acre swath of sandstone canyons, cliffs, and...
Save Place
Uluru, or Ayer’s Rock as some may know it, runs like a well-oiled tourist machine. The only lodging options are owned by the same company and are all adjacent to each other. Tours and activities run with the precision of a small Aussie army and it...
Save Place
Sydney Harbour Bridge, Sydney NSW, Australia
Few harbors, or harbours, are more famous and breathtakingly beautiful than Sydney’s. First discovered in 1770 by Captain James Cook, and the site of the first colony in Australia in 1788, the harbor today is home to some of the city’s most iconic...
Save Place
Lasseter Hwy, Uluru NT 0872, Australia
Uluru, or Ayer’s Rock as many know it, is one of the most recognized landmarks anywhere in the world. This strange giant rock in the middle of the Australian Outback has long kindled imaginations, going back millennia. It may be an important...
Save Place
Petermann NT 0872, Australia
Ayers Rock – known asUluru to the Anangu Aboriginal people of the Northern Territory – is perhaps the most well-known symbol of Central Australia, though there are no photos, no stories, no tales of wonder that can prepare you for seeing the Rock...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25