Down Under
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
I plan to get to Australia and New Zealand one day, things to see and do.
Save Place
Petermann NT 0872, Australia
Ayers Rock – known asUluru to the Anangu Aboriginal people of the Northern Territory – is perhaps the most well-known symbol of Central Australia, though there are no photos, no stories, no tales of wonder that can prepare you for seeing the Rock...
Save Place
60 Riley St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010, Australia
“Our restaurant’s dining room is rustic, and we hope it feels warm and inviting, like you’re visiting our home.”—Luke Nguyen
Save Place
4 King St, Daylesford VIC 3460, Australia
At a misty lakeside retreat, on six acres of gardens and fruit orchards roughly 70 miles from Melbourne, chef/co-owner Alla Wolf-Tasker serves such locally sourced goodies as vegetable tagine and truffle pecorino tarts. Guests can enjoy full-day...
Save Place
Bicheno TAS 7215, Australia
More than 700 people live in the town, and water’s its lifeblood. Crayfish, abalone and Australian salmon are often brought ashore with the daily fishing catch.
Save Place
125 Flinders Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
One of the best places to enjoy Thai food in Melbourne is Chin Chin, which also serves local wines (they have Old World wine options, too). Chin Chin doesn't take reservations, but there are plenty of places to wet your whistle (or change your...
Save Place
Lasseter Hwy, Uluru NT 0872, Australia
Uluru, or Ayer’s Rock as many know it, is one of the most recognized landmarks anywhere in the world. This strange giant rock in the middle of the Australian Outback has long kindled imaginations, going back millennia. It may be an important...
Save Place
50 Holt St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
The Argentine restaurant that took Sydney by storm in 2010—and even rose from the ashes of a fire that originated in its charcoal grill—finally outgrew its Cleveland Street Surry Hills digs and reopened on Holt Street in late...
Save Place
Thornton St, Darling Point NSW 2027, Australia
AirBnB is the best way to experience Sydney's neighborhoods. For our short stay in the Manly area, northeast of the harbor, we enjoyed this modern beach cottage owned by an architect named David and his wife Louisa. David and Louisa were welcoming...
Save Place
Caves Rd, Yallingup WA 6282, Australia
Tucked into the patchwork hills of the Margaret River wine region, Cape Lodge is a three-hour drive or 45-minute flight south of Perth. This country getaway sits on 40 acres of vineyards, native bush, and lakes a short drive from peaceful towns...
