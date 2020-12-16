Douro Valley Wine Travel Guide
Collected by Nelson Carvalheiro , AFAR Local Expert
During the first couple of weeks of July 2015, I was a guest of Wine Tourism in Portugal in the Douro Valley. My mission was to explore the most beautiful wine region in the world and offer you the ultimate guide to travelling the Douro Valley. In this guide you will find recommendations for the best wine hotels, the best wine experiences, the best food experiences and the best belvederes in the Douro Valley.
Save Place
Quinta do Crasto, Gouvinhas, 5060-063 Sabrosa, Portugal
Quinta do Crasto could easily be the top choice when it comes to the best winery in the Douro Valley. Its wines are acclaimed worldwide, especially in Brazil where they are seen as the highest ranked DOC wines in the market. However when one finds...
Save Place
5100, Portugal
Quinta da Pacheca is the poster child of an ancient winery being adapted to the modern demands of the modern wine traveller. The main houses in the centre of the estate was recently renovated into a chic - boutique - luxury wine hotel. It very...
Save Place
Quinta de la Rosa 215, 5085 Pinhão, Portugal
What I love more about Quinta de La Rosa is that all the rooms and suites look into the river. Not only the view is beautiful by nature, but it becomes even more spectacular when the sun is setting behind you, illuminating with a golden hue the...
Save Place
R. António Manuel Saraiva 4, 5085-034 Pinhão, Portugal
Vintage Douro House is the by far the closest the superior Douro area around Pinhão gets to a full service five star hotel. The Vintage House Douro brings a bit of class and style to the Douro, giving travellers a more mainstream accommodation...
Save Place
The Vintage Tour at Quinta das Carvalhas is the best wine experience in the whole of the Douro Valley! I know it comes as a bold statement, but believe me, there is nothing even resembling it out there. It is the prodigal idea of Alvaro Martinho,...
Save Place
5085 Covas do Douro, Portugal
Sónia Pereira is the resident enologist at Quinta Nova and the person responsible for the first ever Carvalheiro's 2015 DOC Douro Red Wine - the wine I blended with her guidance. I love this experience and strongly recommend it, as it gives you a...
Save Place
This was by far one of the most enjoyable experiences that I had while touring the Douro Valley. The hilly terrain and the insistence (thank God for this) of bridges can prove to to be a difficult when one is hoping from Quinta to Quinta in the...
Save Place
N222, 5120-496 Valença do Douro, Portugal
Even though Quinta do Panascal doesn’t not directly overlook the Douro, its location on the left bank of the Távora River (one the Douro's most important tributaries both in water and in history) falls nothing short of the exclusivity that it...
Save Place
Estrada Nacional 222 Adorigo, 5120-011 Tabuaço, Portugal
Quinta do Pôpa are the new boys in town. They have only been open for a couple of years, and while the estate does not have any heritage to look at, they are surely the most progressive and modern traveller oriented Quinta in the Douro. Instagram...
Save Place
R. José de Vasqués Osório, 5050-280 Peso da Régua, Portugal
Castas e Pratos ticks all the boxes when it comes to showcase the best of traditional Portuguese cuisine with a modern twist, while offering over 700 different wines. This makes them one of most complete bars in the whole of Portugal. The...
Save Place
Q.ta do Seixo, 5120 Tabuaço, Portugal
Quinta do Seixo is without a doubt the most modern and most commercial of all the Douro Valley's Quintas. It belongs to one of the big four families in the Douro Sogrape Wines, responsible for the invention of the old ambassador for Portuguese...
Save Place
Miradouro de São Leonardo de Galafura is the highest point of the entire Douro Valley. On a clear day the horizon can be seen up to 30 kilometres in all directions. Besides this massive granite protruding mountain, what i enjoy most about it is...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25