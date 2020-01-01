Dominican Republic NY 2014
Collected by Ryan Brown
Sabana de la Mar, Dominican Republic
There aren't too many opportunities in the Caribbean to ride on horseback to a cave. In Los Haitises National Park, located three hours west of the resorts of Punta Cana, Fun Fun (pronounced "Foon Foon") Cave is officially known as the largest...
Camino Del Llibre, Sosúa 57000, Dominican Republic
The Mundo King art museum holds an astonishingly beautiful collection of Dominican and Haitian art. It is easy to spend several hours there without even noticing. It is an expansive "palace" without equal. Pay a small tip to the local guy who...
Playa Rincon, 32000, Dominican Republic
On the Dominican Republic’s northern coast, near the tip of the Samaná Peninsula, this unpopulated Atlantic beach stretches three miles from Cape Samaná to the cliffs of Cape Cabrón. To get here, you’ll need to take a four-wheel-drive vehicle or a...
Cabarete 57000, Dominican Republic
Cabarete is called "the action sports capital of the Caribbean" for a reason. On any given day, the bay is packed with kites towing boarders every which way. Just up the street are excellent surf breaks and in between paddleboarders chill or chase...
The modern day city of Santo Domingo dates back over 500 years, and is officially known as the first modern town to be established in the Western Hemisphere. This historic capital on the island of Hispaniola was the first place that Christopher...
Guayacanes, Dominican Republic
Founded in 1930 by Julian Barceló in Santo Domingo, Ron Barceló has grown to become one of the top three rums in the Dominican Republic. One of the “three B’s” as their called: Barcelo, Brugal, and Bermudez. The tour here doesn't get much into the...
The new Fathom cruise line has partnered with a women’s collective that makes chocolate in the mountains of the Dominican Republic. Visitors can roast beans and mold bars. All purchases support the collective. Free with fare.
Punta Cana Village Olivo 14, Punta Cana 23000, Dominican Republic
Inside Punta Cana’s Indigenous Eyes Ecological Park and Reserve, underground rivers running toward the sea feed 12 crystal-clear freshwater pools, five of which are swimmable. Dive off a wooden platform into the largest one—the...
