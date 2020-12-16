Dominican Republic
Collected by Gabriel Harding
There are endless possibilities in the Dominican Republic. Its diverse landscapes and culture makes traveling the island take quite a bit of time. We've already done the traveling part so here's a collection of some activities and places to keep in mind if you're ever in this tropical paradise.
Playa Rincon, 32000, Dominican Republic
On the Dominican Republic’s northern coast, near the tip of the Samaná Peninsula, this unpopulated Atlantic beach stretches three miles from Cape Samaná to the cliffs of Cape Cabrón. To get here, you’ll need to take a four-wheel-drive vehicle or a...
Trade your beachwear for wetsuits, climbing harnesses, life preservers and helmets. Then go jump off a cliff... Or 10! The whole thing kicks off with a short hike down into the valley before you come to the river and the first jump… Twenty-three...
Dominican Republic
Say you REALLY want to get off the beaten path in the Caribbean. No other experience in the islands affords such a decidedly UN-island vibe than climbing Pico Duarte in the Dominican Republic. Ascending Pico Duarte is a hike and half. It starts...
The first thing you notice when you sidle up to the approximately eight foot bar (that’s pretty much all there is to Mojito Bar, besides some chairs on the beach) are the melons. The pineapples. The oranges, papaya, watermelons and more—all...
Las Terrenas 32000, Dominican Republic
In the past few years, Las Terrenas has become a popular bohemian style destination alternative for those you are not into all inclusive resorts in Punta Cana. The European expat community has infused an international flavor into the local hotel,...
At around 120 feet high, easily 50 feet wide, and fed by the Arroyo Chico river barreling down from jungle peaks, El Salto del Limón Waterfall is an awe-inspiring addition to any Samana peninsula trip. With family in tow, be sure to secure some...
El Encuentro Surf Lodge, Cabarete 57000, Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic is home to some of the Caribbean’s best world class surf breaks. The North, East and South coasts of the Dominican Republic all experience different swell and seasonal surfing conditions. The North coast, bordering on the...
Samana Bay, Dominican Republic
The Bridges of Samaná, also called the "Bridges to Nowhere," are a string of bridges connecting the small islands that stretch across the outside of Samaná harbor. They are remnants from a project in the 1960s and ’70s by...
The modern day city of Santo Domingo dates back over 500 years, and is officially known as the first modern town to be established in the Western Hemisphere. This historic capital on the island of Hispaniola was the first place that Christopher...
Sabana de la Mar, Dominican Republic
There aren't too many opportunities in the Caribbean to ride on horseback to a cave. In Los Haitises National Park, located three hours west of the resorts of Punta Cana, Fun Fun (pronounced "Foon Foon") Cave is officially known as the largest...
