Dominican Republic
Collected by Andre Krause
List View
Map View
Save Place
Sabana de la Mar, Dominican Republic
There aren't too many opportunities in the Caribbean to ride on horseback to a cave. In Los Haitises National Park, located three hours west of the resorts of Punta Cana, Fun Fun (pronounced "Foon Foon") Cave is officially known as the largest...
Save Place
Dominican Republic
Say you REALLY want to get off the beaten path in the Caribbean. No other experience in the islands affords such a decidedly UN-island vibe than climbing Pico Duarte in the Dominican Republic. Ascending Pico Duarte is a hike and half. It starts...
Save Place
Guayacanes, Dominican Republic
Founded in 1930 by Julian Barceló in Santo Domingo, Ron Barceló has grown to become one of the top three rums in the Dominican Republic. One of the “three B’s” as their called: Barcelo, Brugal, and Bermudez. The tour here doesn't get much into the...
Save Place
The modern day city of Santo Domingo dates back over 500 years, and is officially known as the first modern town to be established in the Western Hemisphere. This historic capital on the island of Hispaniola was the first place that Christopher...
Save Place
At around 120 feet high, easily 50 feet wide, and fed by the Arroyo Chico river barreling down from jungle peaks, El Salto del Limón Waterfall is an awe-inspiring addition to any Samana peninsula trip. With family in tow, be sure to secure some...
Save Place
On the Dominican Republic’s southeastern coast, near Bayahibe, this 300-square-mile UNESCO World Heritage site spans both land and sea. As you snorkel or row a glass-bottom boat out to one of the three islands in the reserve—Saona (a turtle...
Save Place
Punta Cana Village Olivo 14, Punta Cana 23000, Dominican Republic
Inside Punta Cana’s Indigenous Eyes Ecological Park and Reserve, underground rivers running toward the sea feed 12 crystal-clear freshwater pools, five of which are swimmable. Dive off a wooden platform into the largest one—the...
Save Place
Take a deep breath and get up close and personal with some of the most unique art in Punta Cana when you visit the Ecological Preserve’s underwater museum. You’ll find nearly a dozen massive statues all designed in honor of—and dedicated to—...
Save Place
Punta Cana 23000, Dominican Republic
Paddleboarding is considered one of the fastest growing leisure sports in the world, and is an accessible, easy-to-learn activity that the entire family can enjoy. It's perfect for folks who want to chill out and take it easy just off the beach,...
Save Place
La Cana Club House, Puntacana Resort & Club 23301, Dominican Republic
I love goat curry. Love. It. It's probably my favorite dish to have in the Caribbean. I love the texture, the aroma, and I generally love the presentation—what looks more wholesome than a stew? Nothing! It's a shame that some folk turn up their...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 4 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever
- 5 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19