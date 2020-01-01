Domincan Republic
Collected by AFAR Explorer
Camino Del Llibre, Sosúa 57000, Dominican Republic
The Mundo King art museum holds an astonishingly beautiful collection of Dominican and Haitian art. It is easy to spend several hours there without even noticing. It is an expansive "palace" without equal. Pay a small tip to the local guy who...
Calle principal, Cabarete 52000, Dominican Republic
Though the DR isn’t traditionally known for its surfing, the little town of Cabarete (a 30-minute drive from the Puerto Plata airport) is fast becoming a hot spot for newbies and those wanting to take their board skills to a new level. Cabarete...
Sabana de la Mar, Dominican Republic
There aren't too many opportunities in the Caribbean to ride on horseback to a cave. In Los Haitises National Park, located three hours west of the resorts of Punta Cana, Fun Fun (pronounced "Foon Foon") Cave is officially known as the largest...
At around 120 feet high, easily 50 feet wide, and fed by the Arroyo Chico river barreling down from jungle peaks, El Salto del Limón Waterfall is an awe-inspiring addition to any Samana peninsula trip. With family in tow, be sure to secure some...
Trade your beachwear for wetsuits, climbing harnesses, life preservers and helmets. Then go jump off a cliff... Or 10! The whole thing kicks off with a short hike down into the valley before you come to the river and the first jump… Twenty-three...
Las Terrenas 32000, Dominican Republic
In the past few years, Las Terrenas has become a popular bohemian style destination alternative for those you are not into all inclusive resorts in Punta Cana. The European expat community has infused an international flavor into the local hotel,...
Worlds away from the tourist crush in Punta Cana, on a pothole-pocked dirt road outside the sleepy coastal town of Las Terrenas, stands one of my favorite places to eat in the Caribbean, Restaurant Luis. Just steps from Playa Coson, white plastic...
Loma Bonita, Las Terrenas 32000, Dominican Republic
Set on the manicured grounds of the Bonita Villas next to Playa las Ballenas, Spoon Beach is a simple French bistro that serves up quality food at exceptionally low prices. The menu is fixed price, and around $4 gets you two courses. You choose...
Francisco Alberto Caamaño Deñó, Las Terrenas 32000, Dominican Republic
Set upon a hill in a semi-gated community a few kilometers west of the center of Las Terrenas, Casa La Nouba is a private villa that would not be out of place as a Caribbean Bond villain's luxury hideaway. The rooms are large and sophisticated,...
Emilio Prudhomme 1, Las Terrenas 32000, Dominican Republic
The main intersection in Las Terrenas is an auditory and sun-baked bedlam of motorcycles, quad bikes, motoconcho touts, and merengue blasting from store fronts. Casas del Mar Neptunia, just a few minutes to the east and tucked away down a dirt...
On the Dominican Republic’s southeastern coast, near Bayahibe, this 300-square-mile UNESCO World Heritage site spans both land and sea. As you snorkel or row a glass-bottom boat out to one of the three islands in the reserve—Saona (a turtle...
Punta Cana Village Olivo 14, Punta Cana 23000, Dominican Republic
Inside Punta Cana’s Indigenous Eyes Ecological Park and Reserve, underground rivers running toward the sea feed 12 crystal-clear freshwater pools, five of which are swimmable. Dive off a wooden platform into the largest one—the...
Take a deep breath and get up close and personal with some of the most unique art in Punta Cana when you visit the Ecological Preserve’s underwater museum. You’ll find nearly a dozen massive statues all designed in honor of—and dedicated to—...
Even if your green thumb is crooked, you’ll love getting under the sea to serve as a coral gardener with the marine biologists, divers, and naturalists of the Indigenous Eyes Ecological Park and Reserve. The Coral First Aid Speciality PADI program...
Punta Cana 23000, Dominican Republic
Paddleboarding is considered one of the fastest growing leisure sports in the world, and is an accessible, easy-to-learn activity that the entire family can enjoy. It's perfect for folks who want to chill out and take it easy just off the beach,...
Millennium Resort & Spa, Cabarete 57000, Dominican Republic
Believe me, kiteboarding is as awesome as it looks, and there’s no place better to catch the fever than in Cabarete, Dominican Republic, and no better school than Laurel Eastman Kiteboarding. Courses will run you around $66 per hour, but the...
The first thing you notice when you sidle up to the approximately eight foot bar (that’s pretty much all there is to Mojito Bar, besides some chairs on the beach) are the melons. The pineapples. The oranges, papaya, watermelons and more—all...
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Perched above El Recon Beach, Kiosco is a lazy day waiting to happen. Your only lesson may be on the three B's: Brugal, Barcello, and Bermudez. All ron (rum) worth whiling away the hours with. Don't forget to order up a little pollo a la planca...
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Tucked away on a side street off the main drag of Cabarete, Claro offers the best breakfast in town. As a bonus, besides tasting great, they also sport names guaranteed to start your day off right. Feeling like a "My Way or the Highway"? How about...
El Encuentro Surf Lodge, Cabarete 57000, Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic is home to some of the Caribbean’s best world class surf breaks. The North, East and South coasts of the Dominican Republic all experience different swell and seasonal surfing conditions. The North coast, bordering on the...
5, Cabarete 57000, Dominican Republic
In true beach town atmosphere, Cabarete trades swanky nightclubs for beach bars right on the sand. Palm trees and comfortable lounge chairs line the tropical shore, and you can sip Cuba Libres until the moon fades into the sea. Here, a full moon...
The new Fathom cruise line has partnered with a women’s collective that makes chocolate in the mountains of the Dominican Republic. Visitors can roast beans and mold bars. All purchases support the collective. Free with fare.
Damajagua 57000, Dominican Republic
Even though Puerto Plata is a city set by the ocean, it only takes about 30 minutes to be completely engulfed in the jungle. At the 27 Charcos waterfall park on the banks of the Damajagua River, there are 27 different waterfalls which tumble their...
