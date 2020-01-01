Domestic Travel Experience
233 S Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60606, USA
Willis Tower—originally known as the Sears Tower—was the world's tallest building for 23 years until it was unseated in 1996 by the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur. The 110-story skyscraper is still mighty impressive. Its "bundled...
Chicago, IL 60601, USA
Visitors take their best Chicago photographs in front of the iconic Millennium Park sculpture called Cloud Gate (known colloquially as the Bean, for its shape). Conceived by British artist Anish Kapoor and constructed from 168 stainless steel...
Old Town, Chicago, IL, USA
Located a short train ride from the Loop, this wrought-iron doorway marks the entrance to Chicago’s Old Town. You'll find plentiful shopping and restaurant options in the neighborhood, as well as St. Michael’s Church, one of the city's oldest...
111 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60603, USA
Just imagine having 264,000 square-feet of modern art at your disposal seven days a week. That is exactly what you have if you visit the Modern Wing of the Art Institute of Chicago. Above is but one example of the funky-cool exhibits that await...
499 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308, USA
In 1984, As You Like It was performed at Manuel’s Tavern, signaling the beginning of what would become the New American Shakespeare Tavern. The Atlanta Shakespeare Company, the tavern’s resident acting troupe, specializes in “original practice,”...
100 Peachtree Street #2300, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
A perfect example of urban renewal, the Atlanta BeltLine is a running and biking trail built on an old railway track. Its ever-popular Eastside Trail runs from Reynoldstown to Piedmont Park but is currently being expanded to the south and north...
224 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308, USA
If you ask anyone who’s visited Atlanta for restaurant recommendations, they’ll almost certainly suggest Mary Mac’s Tea Room. While the spot is a favorite of tourists—and celebrities, for that matter—it’s also a...
100 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30313, USA
Housed in the Centennial Olympic Park tourism corridor, the Center for Civil and Human Rights is much more than a museum. While the emphasis is certainly on the civil rights movement, there are also several exhibits about the modern age. Set aside...
3500 Peachtree Rd NE G-1, Atlanta, GA 30326, USA
Legoland has quickly become Atlanta's top attraction for kids. Located in Phipps Plaza, the city's shopping mecca, families can purchase all the Lego products next door at the store before exploring the discovery center. It includes Lego replicas...
101 Jackson St NE, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
To better understand the civil rights movement and its impact on Atlanta, stop by Ebenezer Baptist Church, where both Martin Luther King Jr. and his father served as pastors. The living, breathing landmark, located in Sweet Auburn, is now a part...
