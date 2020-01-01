Do It Caribbean Style
Collected by Patrick Bennett , AFAR Ambassador
Sure, you could probably do these highlights elsewhere, but have you ever tried doing them Caribbean style? Sometimes a change in location can make all the difference.
62a Tudor St, Bridgetown, Barbados
One of the best days for horse racing in the islands is Boxing Day, or as it’s known in the States, “The Day After Christmas.” This past Boxing Day, I was lucky enough to be in Barbados, so I made a point to pay a visit to the Barbados Turf Club...
Millennium Resort & Spa, Cabarete 57000, Dominican Republic
Believe me, kiteboarding is as awesome as it looks, and there’s no place better to catch the fever than in Cabarete, Dominican Republic, and no better school than Laurel Eastman Kiteboarding. Courses will run you around $66 per hour, but the...
Long Street, Trinidad and Tobago
For a tiny island like Tobago (overshadowed as it is by its sister island and Caribbean culture juggernaut, Trinidad) there are a surprising number of annual events that draw travelers to its shores from far and wide. The biggest are the Tobago...
Enterprise Coast Road, Oistins, Barbados, Barbados
One of the best spots in the Caribbean for surfing is Barbados. And if you're not one of the best surfers in the world (like me), one of the best breaks on the island to catch some waves has got to be Freights Bay. The added bonus is that most...
Bathsheba, Barbados
Too often us intrepid experiential travelers can get caught up in the whole effort of trying to do it all. "I must explore this off-the-map place!" "I have to try this exotic dish!" It's easy to forget that sometimes the best way to get to know a...
Barbados
The hardest part of marathon training for me isn’t the 20-mile runs. It’s the week or so before race day known as “the taper,” when suddenly you have to run less and rest more. Rest? Me? A type-A woman in New York City? No chance. So with a race...
San Fuego 70, Santa Cruz, Aruba
Among the 20 percent of Aruba that’s protected land, Arikok National Park boasts lava fields, limestone terrain, and a small beach, all crisscrossed with picturesque hiking trails. Paths lead to gold mine ruins, former plantations, and...
Rabot Estate Soufriere Post Office Jalousle, Jalousle, St Lucia
Nature lovers and thrill seekers alike will find plenty to love at Ladera, located within St. Lucia’s UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Pitons. Perched on a ridge overlooking the iconic mountains, 37 three-walled suites are open to the...
Dunmore Town, The Bahamas
Venturing to the other side of Harbour Island, I stumbled into The Landing just when they were beginning to infuse a new batch of Afro Head vodkas and rums by hand. Brilliant timing! I was quickly invited to partake in a little side-by-side...
El Encuentro Surf Lodge, Cabarete 57000, Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic is home to some of the Caribbean’s best world class surf breaks. The North, East and South coasts of the Dominican Republic all experience different swell and seasonal surfing conditions. The North coast, bordering on the...
