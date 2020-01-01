Do Good Travel: Volunteering at Home and Abroad
Collected by Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor
List View
Map View
Save Place
Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Last fall many villages in Siem Reap suffered damage from severe floods. Hôtel de la Paix, a boutique property in the city, supports community projects such as the Life and Hope Association (LHA), a nonprofit run by the monks of Wat Damnak, and...
Save Place
2645 Toulouse St, New Orleans, LA 70119, USA
Six years after Hurricane Katrina, nearly 200 families in New Orleans are still living in FEMA trailers. The St. Bernard Parish, located about 10 miles from downtown, was one of the communities most severely affected. The St. Bernard Project, a...
Save Place
209/2 Sridom, ซอย ร่วมชัย อำเภอ แม่แตง เชียงใหม่ 50100, Thailand
Learn about the history of elephants in Thailand, feed the elephants by hand, learn commands for controlling an elephant, ride bareback through the countryside, and finally spend some time in a small pond bathing your elephant. Baan Chang Elephant...
Save Place
Yerbas Buenas, Maule, Chile
The 8.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Chile in February 2010 greatly affected Maule, one of the country’s wine regions. Liz Caskey runs food and wine tours in Chile that include stays at wineries. She recently introduced the pre- or post-trip...
Save Place
Pa Yup Nai, Wang Chan District, Rayong, Thailand
Hands Up Holidays specializes in combining work and play. Its nine-day Taste of Thailand in Style trip begins with an overnight cruise from Bankok to Authaya, with tours of both cities. Three days are spent volunteering at an orphanage in Phang...
Save Place
Almost 70 percent of the French colonial buildings in the port town of Jacamel were damaged by the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. Elevate Destinations, a philanthropic travel company, leads eight- and 15-day trips that include opportunities to work on...
Save Place
Navatu Road, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
We visited the inspiring Green Gecko Project while in Siem Reap. It's an organization run by a husband and wife team who educates and cares for Cambodian street children. This is a great place to volunteer or drop off donations. Green Gecko is...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever