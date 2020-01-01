Diving
The reef surrounding Fakarava is a protected UNESCO Biosphere Reserve; as such, its thriving coral and marine life make for fantastic sights while diving and snorkeling here. Tumakohua Pass, on the southern end of the island, is where you...
A lagoon excursion by motorboat is a great way to get a feel for Fakarava's wild beauty. Lagoon trips also pay a visit to Les Sables Roses, which is considered one of the most stunning strands on the atoll; it features a double...
This gigantic pass is one of the top dive spots in the Tuamotus. From land, Garuae looks wild, with huge waves smashing off the reef. Swimming through the deep blue water can feel intimidating, too, but you'll soon forget your...
Grace Bay TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
The Turks & Caicos water gets its amazing color and clarity in part from the crushed pink coral sand bottom. This visibility, combined with coral heads and lots of multihued fish found in calm shallow water within sight of the sandy white shore,...
Central America
Anamaya is located in Montezuma, Costa Rica. This image is taken from their extremely tranquil yoga deck, where guests practice twice a day. This hidden gem is affordable, has gorgeous cabanas, and serves the best vegetarian food I've ever had....
2 Duval St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Fury offers several water sports packages for the Keys. I chose the parasailing, jet skiing, and snorkeling package. For about four hours I was in the waters about a mile or two off Key West crashing waves on a jet ski and holding on for my life...
French Polynesia
After you’ve canoed, sailed, scuba dived, and visited the resort’s sanctuary for the critically endangered hawksbill turtle, you’ll be ready to recline on your patio for a view of the extinct 2,300-foot Mount Otemanu volcano....
Tikehau, French Polynesia
This oval-shaped atoll in the Tuamotu island group strung across the South Pacific Ocean some 300 kilometers from Tahiti is covered in pink and China white sand and surrounded by a jaw-droppingly beautiful turquoise, jade, and cerulean hued lagoon...
Bora Bora, French Polynesia
Encompassing 35 private villas on the Motu Onetahi coast of Marlon Brando's very own French Polynesian island, Tetiaroa, The Brando is arguably the most luxurious place to stay in the entire South Pacific country. All of the villas at this...
Blvd. Kukulcan, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Located off the coast of Cancun, the Cancun Underwater Museum features more than 500 sculptures scattered across the ocean floor, allowing art lovers a unique perspective personal while snorkeling or scuba diving. Since 2010, sculptures have been...
Raiatea, French Polynesia
I launched my kayak from the edge of Raiatea Lodge Hotel, which rents the boats free to guests. Here you can have the unique experience of kayaking to a motu. Motus are small islands made up of coral and its derivatives. From Raiatea, one such...
Poste restante, Fakarava 98763, French Polynesia
Fakarava's lagoon is majestic, with translucent blue waters filled with vibrant coral and tropical fish. In fact, Fakara is touted as the "mecca of diving" thanks to its waters rich with flora and big fauna. Enjoy a walk along its perimeter...
Taking a plunge from our overwater bungalow was the start to yet another perfect day. We had a great time staying at the Intercontinental Moorea with our kids. The water is spectacular for swimming, snorkeling and all kinds of watersports. We all...
Maupiti, French Polynesia
Maupiti, the smallest and most isolated of the Society Islands, feels like an unblemished tropical playground, where tranquility trumps everything else and romantic love stories of deserted sparkling white-sand beaches surrounded by shimmering...
Teahupo'o, French Polynesia
Tahiti is the birthplace of surfing, and the island offers a few excellent beginner breaks as well as one of the world's most powerful waves, Teahupo'o. To hone your surfing skills, visit the Tura'I Mataare Surf School in Paea, which offers both...
Huahine, French Polynesia
Welcome to the vagina island, no joke (the rough English translation of the word Huahine is vagina). And although no one knows exactly where the name originated, historians think it has to do with the important role women played in the island's...
