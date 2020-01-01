diving
Collected by Maciej
List View
Map View
Save Place
Blvd. Kukulcan, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Located off the coast of Cancun, the Cancun Underwater Museum features more than 500 sculptures scattered across the ocean floor, allowing art lovers a unique perspective personal while snorkeling or scuba diving. Since 2010, sculptures have been...
Save Place
1320 W Bay Rd, West Bay, Cayman Islands
While Grand Cayman’s waters harbor legendary coral reefs, there’s another treasure waiting to be discovered below the surface in a marine park off Seven Mile Beach. About 60 feet down rests the intentionally submerged Kittiwake, a...
Save Place
Lighthouse Reef, Belize
“Lighthouse Reef atoll’s diverse coral and wall formations in such close proximity to each other make it, with the Great Blue Hole at its center, geographically and historically fascinating. It’s one place that both divers and snorkelers shouldn’t...
Save Place
Turneffe Atoll, Belize
Turneffe Atoll’s sprawling central lagoon is a beautiful natural playground marked by thick mangrove islands and littoral forest, and hosts dozens of remarkable marine species – including crocodiles. Yes, the central lagoon is pretty to look at...
Save Place
Belize City, Belize
And here we go – down into the deep blue sea, at the Great Blue Hole, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most remarkable underwater kingdoms the world has to offer. I didn't get a change to visit the stalagmites and stalactites deep down...
Save Place
North Marine Corps Drive, 856 1, Piti, 96915, Guam
The Marianas Islands offer some of the best scuba diving in the world. Get your feet wet at MDA Guam, a PADI-certified dive center located in Piti, Guam. The waters around Guam are gloriously diverse. You’ll find vibrant marine life and more than...
Save Place
Little Cayman, Cayman Islands
Despite its size (10 square miles) and population (fewer than 170 permanent residents), Little Cayman enjoys a worldwide reputation among serious divers. The island is renowned for its exceptional underwater visibility and vertigo-inducing walls,...
Save Place
Porto da Baleeira, 8650-000 Sagres, Portugal
It's hard to resist the ocean while in the beautiful coast town of Sagres, and one of the best ways to experience it is, well, on the water! Take a tour with Cape Cruiser and try fishing or snorkel/scuba dive with their crew! If "doing" isn't so...
Save Place
San Diego, CA, USA
The La Jolla Underwater Park is a great way to experience the world in the Pacific Ocean. There are artificial reefs, two canyons and a kelp forest. There are many places around the park to rent scuba and snorkeling gear, kayaks and wetsuits. The...
Save Place
Р501, Macedonia (FYROM)
If you are interested in trying out lake diving, then our diving tour in Ohrid is the right choice. You will have unique opportunity to see the original remains of paleaolithic settlement on the banks of the Ohrid lake, escorted by internationally...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever