Discovering Oakland

Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
The once ugly step sister to San Francisco, this city has hit its stride and is exploding with awesome things to do, places to visit and food to try!
2121 Harrison St, Oakland, CA 94612, USA
I remember when they started construction on this $175,000,000 cathedral on Lake Merritt by the also new Whole Foods. It looked like someone had taken their life size Erector Set and started flinging about Tinker Toys. There was no way to tell...
5655 College Ave, Oakland, CA 94618, USA
Oliveto, Oakland's best fine-dining Italian restaurant, is the corner anchor of an upscale shopping compound that includes artisan coffee, a bakery, fish and produce markets, butcher, pasta-cheese-charcuterie shop, wine merchant, and flower stand....
Oakland, CA 94611, USA
No matter where you live in Oakland, or where you're staying when you visit, you can find a farmers' market nearby: on Fridays in Old Oakland, East Oakland, and at Kaiser Hospital; on Saturdays in Grand Lake (near Lake Merritt); and on Sundays in...
Visit Oakland's Temescal Alley for one-of-a-kind shops...I especially like Crimson Horticulture and Esqueleto jewelry but there's lots to explore here. Wander around the corner to Telegraph Avenue for more shops and restaurants.
Peralta Hacienda, Oakland, CA 94601, USA
A 15-minute drive up into the hills above Oakland's Fruitvale district, Redwood Regional Park is my go-to spot for a quick hit of real NorCal nature. An easy walk leads you along a creek beneath big, beautiful trees. The air is clean, the...
1000 Oak St, Oakland, CA 94607, USA
With art, history, and the natural sciences all under one roof, the Oakland Museum has been working to address the many facets of life in California since it opened its doors more than 40 years ago. After undergoing a recent renovation and...
Lakeside, Oakland, CA, USA
10,000 Steps, a historic walking tour created in 2006, explores downtown Oakland’s historic parks. These parks—Jefferson Square, Lafayette Square, Madison Square, and Lincoln Square – each occupy only one city block. Walking this "Invisible City"...
4012 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94611, USA
Mama's has been a breakfast institution for decades, and this neighborhood joint—with old wooden booths ornamented with original (non-functioning) individual juke boxes, and vintage posters, embroidered apron, and customers' napkin art on...
468 Perkins St, Oakland, CA 94610, USA
Looking a place to run while you're in Oakland? Lake Merritt offers a 3.4-mile circumference that takes you past downtown, through Lakeside Park, past the historic Grand Lake Theater, and along Lakeshore Avenue. If you need a challenge, jog up the...
1007 Clay St, Oakland, CA 94607, USA
I'm not typically a fan of food that takes too much work to eat. Lobster, for instance. Rarely worth all that cracking. But assembling the banh hoi at Le Cheval is fun. And the result is delicious. Soak the dry rice paper in hot water to soften it...
1807 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94612, USA
From 1928, when it opened as the West Coast Oakland theater (planned original name: The Bagdad), until it slid toward "final" closure in 1970, the Fox Theater was one of downtown Oakland's two classic movie palaces (See the Paramount Theatre as...
5660 College Ave, Oakland, CA 94618, USA
The 1991 Oakland-Berkeley hills firestorm destroyed nearly 4,000 single-family dwellings and apartment and condo units. Tucked under the train and freeway overpass on the west side of College Avenue, the Rockridge BART station Firestorm Tile Wall...
2300 Webster St, Oakland, CA 94612, USA
In addition to fantastic and relatively cheap food, this is where you'll find the best backstory of any restaurant in Oakland. In 2011, James Syhabout, Oakland's only Michelin-starred chef (for his Commis, on Piedmont Avenue, which is Oakland's...
4252 Piedmont Ave, Oakland, CA 94611, USA
Getting nostalgic for a good old fashioned twinkie? Twinkies vegan-style at Timeless Café and Bakery in Oakland are waiting for you! This relatively new café offers espresso drinks with your choice of almond or soy milk, teas, vegan chocolates and...
Local Cafe opened last year, offering a fresh brunch option on a sleepy stretch of Piedmont Avenue. Oakland-based Starter Bakery provides the pastries, which come served with fruity INNA jams. There is a nice, simple selection of egg dishes and...
1099 Alcatraz Ave, Oakland, CA 94608, USA
Open five days a week and on the corner of San Pablo Ave and Alcatraz in Oakland, everyone's a winner at Victory Burger. Sal Bednarz of Actual Cafe (next door) is the force behind this new favorite and continues to make this district of Oakland...
4070 Piedmont Ave, Oakland, CA 94611, USA
Popular Piedmont Avenue in Oakland offers lots of places to eat but locals know that Baja Taqueria is the place to go on Saturday nights. On Saturdays, from 6 – 10 p.m. ONLY, the fish tacos are priced at just $2.52! Retirees, students and families...
2534 Mandela Pkwy, Oakland, CA 94607, USA
Mind, blown and belly, full. Brown Sugar Kitchen is the place in the East Bay for your brunch in search of food for the soul. Created by the master head chef Tanya Holland (known for her celebration of community as well as her gifts in the...
400 40th St, Oakland, CA 94609, USA
On a cold evening I craved some gooey goodness and headed straight to Homeroom for warm, delicious mac and cheese. This Temescal district favorite never fails to satisfy my cheesy cravings. With over 10 different varieties of mac & cheese on the...
5891 Broadway Terrace, Oakland, CA 94618, USA
In the upper Rockridge district of Oakland you'll find the charming Terrace coffee house with an adjoining gift shop. Seasonal items are a specialty in the gift shop with Halloween and Christmas taking over the shop in a riot of visual delights....
4039 Piedmont Ave, Oakland, CA 94611, USA
Great bar food and drinks! Pleasant casual atmosphere to meet friends for drinks and tasty bar food. I like the garlic fries, fish tacos & margaritas--YUM!
471B 9th St, Oakland, CA 94607, USA
Near the corner of 9th & Broadway, Marion & Rose's Workshop, in the Old Oakland neighborhood, is fun place for unique gifts for friends or for yourself! Lots of small artwork, children's clothing & toys, housewares, Blue Chair jams, jewelry & LOTS...
817 Washington St, Oakland, CA 94607, USA
On a lazy Saturday morning head to Caffe 817 in Old Oakland (downtown) for a breakfast of poached eggs, olive tapenade and toasted levain. Add a latte bowl or cappuccino for the perfect start to your day! After breakfast explore the neighborhood...
708 Franklin St, Oakland, CA 94607, USA
Most dimsum places aren't known for their service so and this place is no different, but I just go for the food! I’ve eaten dimsum in Hong Kong and if you can survive that you can survive anything! There always a big debate as to whether Legendary...
San Francisco – Oakland Bay Bridge, San Francisco, CA, USA
See the new Oakland Bay Bridge (and the old!) on the new Bay Trail bike path. You can take the path (on the weekends) from several spots in Oakland all they way to Treasure Island (there are future plans to extend that further). You will get great...
4923 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94609, USA
Discover farmers' market, Baja-style fish taco favorite Cholita Linda, set to open its own brick-and-mortar joint soon. Owner Vanessa Chavez features Latin American favorites like Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken and a flank steak version of the...
