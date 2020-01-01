Where are you going?
Discovering BVI

Collected by Barry Brown , AFAR Staff
Sandy Cay

Sandy Cay, British Virgin Islands
The 60-plus cays and isles of the British Virgin Islands—most of them uninhabited—inspire castaway fantasies; charter a boat in Tortola, sail it yourself to Sandy Cay, and you can fulfill them for an afternoon. Once part of Laurance S. Rockefeller...
More Details >
Rosewood Little Dix Bay

Lee Road, Valley, Spanish Town, British Virgin Islands
This property is currently closed until late 2019 for hurricane-related repairs. 

Experience ‘voluntourism’ at Rosewood Little Dix Bay by joining the Association of Reef Keepers (ARK) and helping find and tag wild sea turtles....
More Details >
Cow Wreck Beach Bar & Grill

This family-run restaurant serves up some of the best conch fritters in the Caribbean. The relaxed vibe and plastic chairs make for an unusual place for a romantic dinner, but just add a sunset and a perfectly prepared lobster, and Cow Wreck...
More Details >
Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina, Autograph Collection

Scrub Island, VG1120, British Virgin Islands
Scrub Island is one place where being shipwrecked might actually be a good thing—pity that dockside boat slips abound. Located on a volcanic speck just 75 miles east of Puerto Rico, Scrub Island Resort is the ultimate tropical idyll, with a...
More Details >

