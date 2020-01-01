Discovering BVI
Sandy Cay, British Virgin Islands
The 60-plus cays and isles of the British Virgin Islands—most of them uninhabited—inspire castaway fantasies; charter a boat in Tortola, sail it yourself to Sandy Cay, and you can fulfill them for an afternoon. Once part of Laurance S. Rockefeller...
Lee Road, Valley, Spanish Town, British Virgin Islands
This property is currently closed until late 2019 for hurricane-related repairs.
Experience ‘voluntourism’ at Rosewood Little Dix Bay by joining the Association of Reef Keepers (ARK) and helping find and tag wild sea turtles....
This family-run restaurant serves up some of the best conch fritters in the Caribbean. The relaxed vibe and plastic chairs make for an unusual place for a romantic dinner, but just add a sunset and a perfectly prepared lobster, and Cow Wreck...
Scrub Island, VG1120, British Virgin Islands
Scrub Island is one place where being shipwrecked might actually be a good thing—pity that dockside boat slips abound. Located on a volcanic speck just 75 miles east of Puerto Rico, Scrub Island Resort is the ultimate tropical idyll, with a...
