Discover Aveiro, Portugal

Aveiro is an ancient city that dates back to Phoenician times. The colorful moliceiros ( boats) used to collect seaweed were Phoenician. The city offers many attractions and activities. The shopping mall is large. The canals run through the city. There are boat tours on Moliceiros. The salt pans are fascinating. There are great beaches near-by. Many restaurants offer a vast array of fresh fish and seafood. There are several nice hotels. A day or two in Aveiro offers another view of Portugal.