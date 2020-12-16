Discover Aveiro, Portugal
Collected by Connie Hand , AFAR Local Expert
Aveiro is an ancient city that dates back to Phoenician times. The colorful moliceiros ( boats) used to collect seaweed were Phoenician. The city offers many attractions and activities. The shopping mall is large. The canals run through the city. There are boat tours on Moliceiros. The salt pans are fascinating. There are great beaches near-by. Many restaurants offer a vast array of fresh fish and seafood. There are several nice hotels. A day or two in Aveiro offers another view of Portugal.
In the ancient city of Aveiro there are so many tourist sites and activities to experience. You can try the city's famous desert, ovos moles, a sweet egg confection. How about trying one of their great restaurants serving many seafood choices?...
The Troncalhada salina (salt pans) in Aveiro, Portugal is one of the salt pans that still operates in the area. The works are well run and fascinating. You can watch the worker as he scrapes the drying salt with his tools. He gathers it into a...
The Troncalhada salt pans are located on one of the canals on Aveiro and Troncalhada is now an eco-museum. At one time, the area had many salt pans, but today there are just a few. Salt pans are very important environmental sites . Many types of...
When I visit Aveiro, I love to wander around the city. I especially love the canals and their alleys.I get to see the different moliceiros (boats), the fish market, the fishermen, tourists, and the many restaurants. There are several very good...
The city of Aveiro enchants me! The palm trees, canals, moliceiros ( fishing boats), and the Art Nouveau architecture are very beautiful and so colorful. Many of the homes in the area of the canals in the center of the city are brightly colored...
Art Nouveau was popular in Portugal in the early 1900's especially in Lisbon, Oporto,and Aveiro. Aveiro has a museum that celebrates the Art Nouveau design. The museum of Art Nouveau in Aveiro is located the Casa Major Pessoa (1909). The building...
Aveiro, Portugal offers a regional sweet treat called Ovos Moles. Local history tells us that in the 19th century, the nuns in the convents used the egg whites to iron their habits and were left with the yolks. So the sisters created a sweet using...
Being a large university city, Aveiro has a large modern train station, but I am fascinated by the old railway station next door. The building is ornately covered with panels of blue Portuguese azulejos (tiles). The panels depict the local...
The beautiful building across from the old Aveiro train station has a really delightful Ovos Moles shop on the ground floor. Ovos moles are a specialty of the city of Aveiro. The sweet is made of egg yolks and sugar and served in little wooden...
Twinned with Newark, New Jersey, this town not too far south of Porto looks absolutely nothing like Newark, so don't be afraid to go for a visit dont' worry about fearing for your life if you stray down the wrong streets (but I do love Newark...
The end result is so enchanting... the unique mosaic sidewalks and walkways of Portugal. I am always fascinated with these works of art. These mosaic designs are truly works of art. But the upkeep is tough. It is a labor intensive job. As you see...
In the riverfront and beach town of Costa Nova near the city of Aveiro you will find the candy striped beach houses facing the river. The sight of these houses painted in vertical stripes of green, blue, yellow, or red with bright red geraniums in...
Costa Nova is a beach resort in the Aveiro district in Portugal. It is famous for its multi-colored candy-striped beach houses lining the main promenade. When you leave the city of Aveiro, go over the bridge to the beaches and at the end of the...
These colorful fishing boats are moored in the Ria da Aveiro at Costa Nova, Aveiro. The Costa Nova is a seashore town. There are many little souvenir shops, good restaurants offering very fresh seafood and fish. People go there for the eels and...
