Dirty Dives

Collected by Natalie Taylor , AFAR Local Expert
Those hole-in-the-wall places where there's an interesting character or story waiting to happen.
Jimmy's Corner

140 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036, USA
Jimmy’s Corner is long and narrow, as if some great prophet looked at a hallway and said, I see a dimly lit saloon here, complete with an extended bar and walls plastered with photos of boxers. Opened in 1971 by erstwhile pugilist James Lee Glenn,...
Pedro's

Pedro's is a basement dive bar in Dumbo, offering up appropriately-fruity tropical drinks and cerveza along with a mix of truly Mexican and vaguely-Mexican dishes that are best enjoyed with a buzz but will delight in any condition. Prices are...
Ronnie's Local 069

69 Nassau St, Toronto, ON M5T 1M7, Canada
Located off the main drag of Kensington Market, Ronnie's is your typical dive bar. It's dirty, dilapidated and there's not many options for beer. The word "cocktail" does not exist here. Yet this place draws the locals in droves. The best part?...
Rudy's Bar & Grill

627 9th Ave, New York, NY 10036, USA
Don't let the neighborhood, exterior (or even the interior) of this Hell's Kitchen bar scare you away. Rudy's on 9th is the best kind of NYC dive bar. It's also one of the best places to fill your tummy on the cheap. Get yourself a pitcher of...
New Orleans in Photos

French Quarter Fest is billed as the largest free concert in the South and features local musicians of varied genres. Over the course of four days in April, you can experience all kinds of music, by over 100 performers scattered throughout the...
