Dining, Shopping, and Eating in Prague

Collected by Afar Magazine
For "The New Bohemia," David Farley reported on Prague's dining revolution. Here are some of the places he recommends—not just for eating.
Alcron Hotel Prague

Štěpánská 623/40, Nové Město, 110 00 Praha-Praha 1, Czechia
Fans of Art Deco will be in their element at the Alcron Hotel, housed in a 1932 building in Prague’s Old Town and brought back to its former glory by esteemed hospitality designer Maria Vafiadis. Alighting in the lobby, with its gleaming marble...
Dejvice Farmers' Market

Prague 6, Czechia
While farmers’ markets have sprung up all over Prague, the Dejvice Farmers Marketthat sprawls out near the Dejvická metro station is the most popular because of its location and size, plus its fun fair atmosphere. On Saturday mornings, local...
MeetFactory

Ke Sklárně 3213/15, 150 00 Praha 5-Smíchov, Czechia
Controversial Czech sculptor David Cerny founded this rough-and-tumble exhibition and performance space in 2001. In an abandoned factory just outside the center of town, artists of every stripe show films, stage concerts and plays, and produce...
Mandarin Oriental, Prague

Nebovidská 459/1, 118 00 Malá Strana, Czechia
Vaulted ceilings and arched hallways retain the medieval character of the 14th-century monastery that originally stood here in the Mala Strana district. The hotel also houses Essensia restaurant. Doubles from $350, Nebovidska 459/1, Mala Strana,...
Holešovice Fashion Market

Bitozeves, Czechia
A cyberpunk sensibility pervades this twice- yearly event as independent Czech clothing and jewelry designers take over a former slaughterhouse. DJs, dance performances, and runway shows enhance the festive spirit. The next market takes place...
