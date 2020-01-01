Desserts You'd Cross An Ocean For
Collected by Kim Fortson , AFAR Contributor
They may be miles away, but oceans couldn't keep us apart from these sugary treats. Here are 19 desserts that have us packing.
Coney Island, Brooklyn, NY, USA
Coney Island's history dates back to the 1800's, when it was envisioned as a working man's paradise. For pocket change, you could enjoy rides and hot dogs. While you'll need a little more than pocket change now, this venture outside Manhattan has...
Luang Prabang, Laos
I expected to eat a lot of great food in Laos, and the country never disappointed. Noodles, soups and hearty traditional fare were all common, but what I never expected was a delicious high-end dessert – one of the best I’ve ever had. While...
1575 Lake Shore Blvd W, Toronto, ON M6K 3C1, Canada
Ashley Jacot De Boinod—the former pastry chef at Buca—has taken doughnut creations to new heights. Tim Horton's tim bits these are not. If you want a peanut butter, bacon, and marshmallow doughnut, order the Elvis. A beer doughnut?...
Goudenleeuwplein 3, 9000 Gent, Belgium
I’m a weird guy, so when I tell people I enjoy eating foods named for destinations most people don’t even bat an eye. Sometimes the food is great, sometimes it’s not, but one of my favorite eponymous culinary delights is the Belgian waffle. Before...
20 Rue Henry Monnier, 75009 Paris, France
The tacit canon of dining out while traveling mandates that we indulge in the local fare but if you're spending enough time in one place, why not discover how chefs and bakers locally adapt international classics? One of the most widely-disputed...
Nytorgsgatan 38, 116 40 Stockholm, Sweden
To take a break, or to fika, is an integral part of Swedish culture, and many locals escape to cafés at least once a day. The word fika was once slang for kaffi (coffee). But fika is more than a cup of joe. The ritual often involves pastries, or...
130 NE 40th St, Miami, FL 33137, USA
“I know it sounds like a bit of an exaggeration, but everything on the menu really is delicious. The food is never fussy, and the ingredients are so fresh. Chef Michael Schwartz does incredible things with fish. I always order the whole fish. For...
801 22nd St, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA
I love the experimental name, Chocolate Lab, that brings to mind two mad chocolate makers (the Recchiuitis) dueling over creations, beakers bubbling over with—you guessed it—chocolate. This cozy café is known not just for its dessert, and the...
32 Camden Lock Pl, Camden Town, London NW1 8AL, UK
I could have spent days at Camden Market! There's loads to see and something for everyone. My favourite find from Camden is an awesome nautical style rockabilly dress (which I saved £10 on :). I also ate the most epic burrito of my life in...
933 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816, USA
Via Armando Diaz, 11, 34123 Trieste TS, Italy
It was a blustery February morning when I arrived at Pasticceria Penso, one of Trieste’s oldest bakeries. Before I realized what was happening, I had been whisked behind the counter and into the kitchen, where a couple dozen chocolate cakes were...
Shop 29, Brooklyn Square Corner Fehrsen and, Veale St, Nieuw Muckleneuk, Pretoria, 0181, South Africa
At the end of almost every meal in South Africa guests are presented with one of the most traditional desserts in the country - malva pudding. Initially of Afrikaans origin, the pudding is sweet with fruits and nuts and always served with a...
791 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6C 2T4, Canada
One of western Canada's most celebrated chefs, Ned Bell, oversees the kitchen at Yew Restaurant and Bar, located within the downtown Four Seasons Hotel connected to the Pacific Centre Mall. The dining room has the feeling of a forest—with high...
