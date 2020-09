Desert Love

I get strength from the desert. It's sitting on the spine of a dune at sunrise or undulating on the back of a camel or pushing my own feet into soft sand. It's existing around nothing and feeling small and large at the same time. It's looking up to a sea of stars and indigo and out to sand and gold. It's sunsets that bleed and horizons that bend. It's like Heaven said, here Kristin, sit down, rest and have a piece of me to fortify your bones and expand your breath, I am here.