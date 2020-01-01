Desert Birthday Adventure
Collected by Nanette
53688 Pioneertown Rd, Pioneertown, CA 92268, USA
Pappy & Harriet’s is the cantina centerpiece of Pioneertown, the once livable Old West movie set complete with frontier town facades like stables, saloons and jails. Transformed from biker burrito bar to more family-friendly dining in 1982, Pappy...
Giant Rock, California 92285, USA
Joshua Tree in the Mojave Desert is as weird as the shapes of the trees that make it up. While beautiful in its sparse vastness, it is no surprise that alien enthusiasts have taken to the area. For a taste of this, try a rejuvenating soundbath at...
California, USA
The desert is a fantastic place, peaceful and quiet. And if you like these qualities about the desert, just think what it's like at night. You feel like you have the world to yourself. And if you focus, you can actually notice the movement of the...
Inland Ave, Empire, CA 95357, USA
You may not find an address online for this desert diorama in the middle of nowhere near Joshua Tree, CA. You can, however, get directions e-mailed to you, if you book. Walking into the grounds you enter a lifesized Barbie playland pop-up-book...
Beal Rd, Calipatria, CA 92233, USA
The technicolor mound in the middle of the barren Imperial Valley desert is a quirky manifestation of Leonard Knight’s mission to spread the message of Love after discovering Jesus at age 35 in 1967. Salvation Mountain is a three-story mural...
1800 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264, USA
With over 100 brands of tequila glowing behind the bar, the otherwise dimly lit El Jefe is the perfect location to start, spend, or end your night in Palm Springs. Cocktails with flavor-infused tequila, margaritas and micheladas are a tasty kick...
The tram ascends 5,000 feet in about 10 minutes. At the top, you get a glorious view of the Coachella Valley.
701 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264, USA
The Palm Springs Ace Hotel was once a Howard Johnson and the accompanying King's Highway Diner was once a Denny's. The Ace experience was everything we hoped for and more. Our room, complete with a private patio and fireplace, felt like a scene...
245 S Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262, USA
Espresso Cielo is a charming café in the heart of Palm Springs. They care about quality and serve Vancouver’s 49th Parallel coffee with their signature porcelain powder blue cups. The interior design feels like an interpretation of Alice in...
622 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262, USA
Escape the hotels and resorts for city style dining at Cheeky’s in Palm Springs. Serving a fresh menu each week and breakfast all day, it’s the best spot around for quality, price and vibe. Only open Thursday through Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.,...
