Derby Days: 6 Reasons to Visit Kentucky
Collected by Bryan Kitch , AFAR Contributor
If you're headed into town for the Kentucky Derby, you'll discover that Louisville offers many reasons to extend your stay—not least of which are the accommodations!
335 W Broadway, Louisville, KY 40202, USA
Bourbon enthusiasts and Derby attendees have been frequenting this opulent hotel for 90 years. The 293-room property recently debuted a $4 million renovation that established a theme (bourbon, fashion) for each floor. Doubles from $169. 335 W....
1200 Story Ave, Louisville, KY 40206, USA
A celebrated new bar in the Butchertown neighborhood, Meat serves the city’s most complex cocktails, such as the Bold & Fashioned, in a Prohibition-era ambiance. 1076 E. Washington St., (502) 354-3212. This appeared in the May 2013 issue.
113 Great Buffalo Trace, Frankfort, KY 40601, USA
Buffalo Trace, which works with the Van Winkle family to make its renowned whiskies, offers complimentary tours every hour at its Frankfort, Kentucky distillery. Hard hat tours offer a more detailed behind the scenes look at the distilling process...
800 E Market St, Louisville, KY 40206, USA
Two Indianapolis transplants opened this cafe in the NuLu neighborhood in 2011. Customers can sip local coffee while they play records on self-service turntables. The chewy cookies studded with oversize chocolate chunks have earned a loyal...
700 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202, USA
This boutique hotel doubles as a contemporary art museum. Founders Laura Lee Brown and Steve Wilson wanted somewhere to store their growing art collection while helping revitalize downtown Louisville, so they opened a hotel with rotating public...
144 N 6th St, Louisville, KY 40202, USA
Louisville-born boxing legend and philanthropist Muhammad Ali founded a cultural center that features a replica of his Pennsylvania training gym. Visitors can practice their jabs or watch a high-tech video about Ali’s life. 144 N. Sixth St., (502)...
