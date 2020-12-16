Delights of Cajun Country
Collected by Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert
Whether you're in Lafayette, Breaux Bridge or Baton Rouge, you can't go wrong eating in Louisiana's Cajun Country. Be willing to try it all, from the fresh crawfish to the more traditional fare.
Save Place
Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, USA
Sun, smiles, beer, craft vendors, carnival rides, top-notch Zydeco bands, swamp boogie, a parade, dancing, a queen, king and princesses, local celebs, food of all kinds including crawfish boil and Etouffee- all converge at Park Hardy to celebrate...
Save Place
105 S Poydras St, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, USA
These beautiful puffs of little pink cookie sandwich have a sweet almond flavor. Perfect for your coffee break when you get back home. But they may not make it to the plane! During the famous Breaux Bridge Crawfish festival time, usually the first...
Save Place
3322 Lake St, Baton Rouge, LA 70802, USA
If you're looking for a place to sober up over an omelette or to grab a quick lunch before an LSU football game, head straight over to Louie's Cafe. The 24 hour diner has been serving up Southern classics since 1941. Louie himself worked behind...
Save Place
5215 Plank Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70805, USA
If you're looking to get the best seafood in Baton Rouge, there's one name that immediately comes to mind: Tony. Tony's Seafood Market and Deli is the largest in the state, opened by Tony Pizzolato in 1959. Today they sell live and fresh seafood...
Save Place
Avery Island, LA 70560, USA
Where can you find an island rising above a wetland marsh that provides for thousands of snowy egrets nesting on man-made stilt platforms and a historic factory producing over 700,000 bottles of a fire-hot red sauce a day? Only one place in world,...
Save Place
Gramercy, LA 70052, USA
On our day trip out from New Orleans we made the memorable stop of buying a sweet juicy watermelon from a local farmer and his dog at his moving road side stand. The watermelon was wonderful, as was the conversation, and the spontaneous road side...
Save Place
1624 Wyoming St, Baton Rouge, LA 70802, USA
Local boys founded Tin Roof Brewing in 2010 after trips to Colorado's finest breweries. Their brews are very much the product of their surroundings, inspired by Baton Rouge. The blonde ale, Perfect Tin amber ale and Voodoo Bengal pale ale are all...
Save Place
504 N 5th St, Baton Rouge, LA 70802, USA
Visiting farmer's markets gives you a glimpse into the food culture of a destination and you may be surprised how varied it is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. I visited the Red Stick Farmer's Market, held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays in various...
Save Place
I hesitated to try it at Randy LeBlanc's Pont Breaux Restaurant while all around me the locals dumped it on everything on their plates. It flirted with me next to the salt and pepper while others got up to dance to the lively Cajun music, but I...
Save Place
Lake Charles, LA, USA
In Southern Louisiana, spicy flavors and savory dishes are part of the culinary history and everyday life. I love to bring home special seasonings particular to a destination so that I can enjoy an approximation of the flavors back at home. Some...
Save Place
1475 Gerstner Memorial Dr, Lake Charles, LA 70601, USA
The third generation of the native Guillory family is operating this always hoppin' barbecue joint. Specialties at the super-casual spot include house-made boudin (pork and rice sausage), smoked ribs, chicken and brisket, and cracklins, that...
Save Place
215 E Convent St, Lafayette, LA 70501, USA
This converted house is the mullet of buildings: Business in the front, in the form of a rooming house, and party in the back, with a hopping stage, bar and dance floor in the back. Don't be surprised if you find yourself bouncing to the music,...
Save Place
201 Florida St, Baton Rouge, LA 70801, USA
Po boys may have been invented in New Orleans, but Baton Rouge has staked their claim on them. Poor Boy Lloyd's is a classic eatery that offers live music on weekends. Grab a roast beef po boy with debris, the drippings from the pan. If you're not...
Save Place
901 Benton Rd #E, Bossier City, LA 71111, USA
Crawfish season is a magical time of year in Louisiana. Kim's Seafood in Bossier City is run by a Vietnamese family who moved here from New Orleans via Galveston after Hurricane Katrina. Grab a po boy, egg rolls and a heaping platter of boiled...
Save Place
20909 Frontage Rd, Lacassine, LA 70650, USA
Bayou Rum is a find along the I-10 Frontage in Lacassine, Louisiana. What's more this spirits distillery is reviving sugar cane as a farm product in these parts and creating a niche-market fine rum. One of the owners, Trey Litel, gets positively...
Save Place
2320 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508, USA
Everything Cajun diverges at Randol's Seafood Restaurant. Order a dish made of locally sourced seafood like crawfish etouffee or fried catfish washed down with a beer from Bayou Teche. Then take a spin on the dance floor, where zydeco musicians...
Save Place
7805 E Kings Hwy #2701, Shreveport, LA 71115, USA
With two locations in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, Bergeron's is a Cajun meat shop that sells classics like boudin sausage, andouille sausage, cracklins, crawfish and meat pies. You can purchase these specialty items frozen to take home with...
Save Place
805 Washington St, Natchitoches, LA 71457, USA
Natchitoches, Louisiana is over 300 years old and its culinary traditions have been influenced by the French, Spanish, African and Native American. Maglieaux's On the Cane features regional fare, in particular, the Natchitoches meat pie. It's...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25