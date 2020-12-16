Delhi Experiences
Collected by Allison Sodha , AFAR Local Expert
Delhi showcases India's ability to transform at such a rapid pace and yet fluently maintain its cultural, historical, and spiritual treasures. The capital is a bustling metropolis that incorporates the ancient with the modern. Amidst the skyscrapers, the monuments stand as a silent reminder to India’s legacy.
Save Place
Mehrauli, New Delhi, Delhi, India
Cycle through the winding streets of Mehrauli, considered one of the seven ancient cities of Delhi. Not only a tour, this journey is an inspirational story. Your hosts are three former homeless children who became licensed guides to show travelers...
Save Place
Bhavbhuti Marg, Kamla Market, Ajmeri Gate, New Delhi, Delhi 110006, India
Spend an afternoon with Vicky Roy, a former rag picker and homeless street child who went on to study photography, sponsored by a trust that assists street children. Vicky’s is an extraordinary story of an ordinary man from the streets of Delhi....
Save Place
Kaccha Bagh Area, Old Delhi, New Delhi, Delhi 110006, India
Rickshaw rides are common in Chandni Chowk, the vast and crowded market in the Old Delhi quarter, but book a comprehensive rickshaw tour for an immersive experience that lasts longer than 15 minutes. Witness the architectural marvels,...
Save Place
Gurgaon Farukh Nagar Road, Sultanpur, Gurugram, Haryana 122006, India
Rise and shine! The best time to observe the over 250 species of birds at Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary is around 6 a.m., when the migratory birds leave the nests. (Ask your hotel to pack a breakfast, and enjoy a picnic in the park.) Declared a...
Save Place
Noida Mor, Pandav Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110092, India
Explore 10,000 years of India's history, culture, architecture, and spirituality on over sixty acres of manicured grounds. Akshardham is an elaborate Swaminarayan temple complex that features an IMAX theater, musical fountains, sunken gardens, and...
Save Place
Auditorium Complex, Sector 29, Near IFFCO Metro Station, Sector 29, Gurugram, Haryana 122001, India
Imagine an experience that epitomizes (and combines) Disney World, Bollywood Theater, Las Vegas, Broadway, and Indian culture... Welcome to Kingdom of Dreams, so aptly named because the grand venue was created to evoke the dreams of children of...
Save Place
Pragati Maidan Bhairon Marg, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
One of the largest craft museums in India, the National Handicrafts and Handloom Museum displays tribal and rural art and artifacts. With over 35,000 pieces ranging from textiles to clay, the space is a welcoming community of artisans and art...
Save Place
Jama Masjid Rd, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110006, India
Jama Masjid, India's largest mosque, was commissioned by Shah Jahan, the same emperor who built the iconic Taj Mahal for his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal. Completed in 1656, the courtyard of Jama Masjid can accommodate 25,000...
Save Place
Metro Station, Westend Marg, Freedom Fighter Colony, Near, Saket, New Delhi, Delhi 110030, India
Stimulate your senses at a 20-acre space designed to reconnect humanity with nature. The Garden of Five Senses offers modern art sculptures, herb gardens, bamboo courts, pools of water lilies, and a solar energy park. Smell the almost 200...
Save Place
Rajpath, India Gate, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
Although the India Gate is grand in any light, the site transforms at dusk when locals gather for picnics and social gatherings. Often you will be asked to join an impromptu cricket match or to enjoy a slice of birthday cake, all with the iconic...
Save Place
These bath and body products were developed after years of research with Ayurvedic physicians—and while the background might seem medicinal, the cosmetic line is luxurious and natural. They use their own spring water in each item, and its...
Save Place
Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
Shop, dine, or grab a cocktail in the center of Delhi—literally. Connaught Place, or CP, is one of the largest business and financial centers positioned in the epicenter of the city. There is an eclectic mix of local stores, international shops,...
Save Place
Lotus Temple Rd, Bahapur, Shambhu Dayal Bagh, Kalkaji, New Delhi, Delhi 110019, India
Delhi is brimming with temples, but the unique architecture of the Baha'i House of Worship blossoms above the rest. The temple resembles a lotus flower with 27 marble petals that shelter a central hall that can accommodate 2,500 worshipers. Many...
Save Place
Raj Ghat, New Delhi, Delhi 110002, India
Few sites evoke as much emotion as Raj Ghat. Perhaps it is owed to the influence and inspiration of Mahatma Gandhi and his worldwide movement of nonviolence. Raj Ghat is a memorial to Gandhi, commonly considered the Father of the Nation. A black...
Save Place
Mathura Road Opposite Dargah, Nizamuddin, New Delhi, Delhi 110013, India
Want a sneak peek of the Taj Mahal? Completed in 1572, Humayun's tomb was the first garden-tomb in India and inspired many architectural wonders, including the iconic Taj Mahal. The best view is from directly outside the main entrance, where the...
Save Place
Rashtrapati Bhawan, President's Estate, New Delhi, Delhi 110004, India
As befits the presidential residence of the largest democracy in the world, the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex houses an inspiring collection of spaces, from the private residence and public ceremonial and performance halls to acres of gardens laid...
Save Place
Second Floor, MGF Megacity Mall, Mehrauli Gurgaon Road, A Block, DLF Phase 1, Sector 28, Gurugram, Haryana 122002, India
Vapour is one of the few pubs in India to have an installed brewery, enabling the brew masters to concoct specialty drafts like Rice Beer: a summer brew with the aroma of basmati rice. It is a multidimensional restaurant/bar/nightclub that...
Save Place
Mehrauli, Seth Sarai, Mehrauli, New Delhi, Delhi 110030, India
Delhi's Qutub Minar, at 72.5 meters or 238 feet tall, is the tallest tower in India. Built as an Islamic monument in the early 13th century of red sandstone and marble, the minar is not without controversy. Some believe the tower...
Save Place
Sri Aurobindo Marg, Laxmi Bai Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110023, India
Dilli Haat is an open-air market with 62 stalls that features both permanent and transitional vendors, allowing original items to be introduced regularly. The space, designed to resemble a traditional village market, was created to showcase...
Save Place
SCF-82, Near Post Office, Main Market, Sector 14, Block C, Old DLF Colony, Sector 14, Gurugram, Haryana 122001, India
Gurgaon Mehndi is like a version of an Indian spa. Take a seat, smell the invigorating eucalyptus-based oil, and watch your body become a canvas. Mehndi (henna) is a traditional and temporary art applied to the hands, feet, and body. Made from the...
Save Place
Ground Floor, SG- 22, Galleria Market, DLF City Phase IV, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram, Haryana 122009, India
There are 11 varieties of macarons served at L'Opéra, including pistachio and coconut, but the real treat here is the tangy lemon tart. Locals and visitors alike consider it the best lemon tart in India! The award-winning French bakery offers...
Save Place
No Delhi-belly here. Haldiram's offers classic street food, snacks, and treats, prepared hygienically and safe for traveler’s tummies. It started as a small shop in Bikaner, Rajasthan—a town renowned for namkeen (snacks)—and has since become an...
Save Place
Delhi Road, Prem Nagar, Sector 14, Gurugram, Haryana 122001, India
The original Karim's, located near Jama Masjid in Old Delhi, is an institution and they've perfected the art of Mughlai food. Locals' eyes glaze over when discussing the menu of countless kebobs. Karim's recently opened a location in Gurgaon, much...
Save Place
S-27 Lane, Near Stephen Hospital,, 772, Nathupur Rd, DLF Phase 3, Sector 24, Gurugram, Haryana 122002, India
Biryani is more than a classic dish made from basmati rice, dried fruits, herbs, vegetables, and delicate pieces of chicken, fish, mutton, or eggs. Invented in the kitchens of Mughal emperors, biryani is an art that fuses culinary traditions from...
Save Place
Netaji Subhash Marg, Lal Qila, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110006, India
Designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Red Fort, located in New Delhi, is a treasure trove of cultural history. You can spend hours wandering among the various buildings, learning much about the history of India. Tucked away within the walls...
Save Place
Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
Janpath is a bustling marketplace that houses both government-approved shops and open-air stalls. Plan to visit soon after arriving in Delhi to grab a few local and traditional clothing items. Of course, there are hundreds of options: countless...
Save Place
Shershah Road Near India Gate Jaipur House, Delhi High Court, India Gate, New Delhi, Delhi 110003, India
The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) showcases modern and contemporary pieces from the 1850s to the present. Because it is a less frequented spot on the tourist circuit, it almost feels like a private gallery. NGMA was formally inaugurated in...
Save Place
Sujan Sing Park North, Sujan Singh Park, New Delhi, Delhi 110003, India
Khan Market is consistently ranked one of the most expensive commercial real estate locations in the world. But don't let this deter you from visiting the collection of shops and restaurants. There are several moderately priced stores, like Fab...
Save Place
Lodhi Gardens, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi, Delhi 110003, India
New Delhi is a bit of a concrete jungle, and the chance to start each morning in the green space that is Lodhi Garden was a welcome way to find balance amid the hustle and bustle. The gardens were built around the tombs of Sayid and Lodhi rulers,...
Save Place
Mandir Marg, Near, Gole Market, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
The Laxminarayan Temple (also called the Birla Mandir) is an elaborate Hindu temple of red and white columns, artificial mountains, and waterfalls. The temple was inaugurated by Mahatma Gandhi with the condition that the site would be open to all...
Save Place
Gurugram, Haryana, India
Come hungry—36-courses hungry. Laden with nuts, dried fruits and saffron, Kashmiri food is a gourmet's joy. At this private space in Gurgaon, learn more about the meticulous preparation of Kashmiri cuisine. The ultimate formal banquet in Kashmir...
Save Place
Janpath Rd, Rajpath Area, Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi 110011, India
What began as an exhibit of Indian art in London in 1947 grew to become this New Delhi museum, now one of the largest in India. The pieces in the permanent collection (which stretches to some 200,000 items) span the globe—don’t miss...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25