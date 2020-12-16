Deep Blue Galápagos
Collected by Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador
You won't be alone in the underwater kingdoms of the Galápagos.
Save Place
Floreana Island, Ecuador
Galápagos travelers are often amazed to find themselves approached by sea lions—especially juveniles, whose playful curiosity can seem almost puppylike. When they see a Zodiac nearing their beach, sea lions will sometimes rush into the water to...
Save Place
Fernandina Island, Ecuador
Technically, the marine iguana isn't a salt spitter, it's a salt snorter. Adapted to sea life, the marine iguana dives for seaweed and algae, then basks in the sun to increase it's body temperature. During this time, the excess salt is filtered...
Save Place
Galápagos Islands, Ecuador
Gardner Bay is a beloved snorkeling spot located on Española Island’s northeast. A sea lion playground also notable for rays, sharks, turtles, and schools of beautiful fish, this is a great location to get used to swimming in the...
Save Place
Rabida Island, Ecuador
One of the best things about cruising the Galapagos aboard La Pinta was waking up in world-class snorkeling spots, like this brilliant spot off Rabida Island. Here we swam with turtles, penguins, sea lions, sharks, rays, and more. A few members of...
Save Place
Isabela Island, Ecuador
The landscape of northern Isabela Island is remarkable. This terrain, between Punta Albemarle and Punta Vicente Roca is some of the most remarkable in all of the Galapagos Islands, and often missed by folks spying birds, turtles, and sea lions...
Save Place
Galápagos Islands, Ecuador
There are not many places in the world where you can capture three distinct species in a single frame. In the Galapagos you can, from just a few yards away. I especially liked watching (and photographing) the way very distant relatives interacted....
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25