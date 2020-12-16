Where are you going?
Deep Blue Galápagos

Collected by Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador
You won't be alone in the underwater kingdoms of the Galápagos.
Isla Floreana

Floreana Island, Ecuador
Galápagos travelers are often amazed to find themselves approached by sea lions—especially juveniles, whose playful curiosity can seem almost puppylike. When they see a Zodiac nearing their beach, sea lions will sometimes rush into the water to...
Punta Espinoza

Fernandina Island, Ecuador
Technically, the marine iguana isn't a salt spitter, it's a salt snorter. Adapted to sea life, the marine iguana dives for seaweed and algae, then basks in the sun to increase it's body temperature. During this time, the excess salt is filtered...
Galápagos Islands

Galápagos Islands, Ecuador
Gardner Bay is a beloved snorkeling spot located on Española Island’s northeast. A sea lion playground also notable for rays, sharks, turtles, and schools of beautiful fish, this is a great location to get used to swimming in the...
Rabida Island

Rabida Island, Ecuador
One of the best things about cruising the Galapagos aboard La Pinta was waking up in world-class snorkeling spots, like this brilliant spot off Rabida Island. Here we swam with turtles, penguins, sea lions, sharks, rays, and more. A few members of...
Isla Isabela

Isabela Island, Ecuador
The landscape of northern Isabela Island is remarkable. This terrain, between Punta Albemarle and Punta Vicente Roca is some of the most remarkable in all of the Galapagos Islands, and often missed by folks spying birds, turtles, and sea lions...
Galápagos Province

Galápagos Islands, Ecuador
There are not many places in the world where you can capture three distinct species in a single frame. In the Galapagos you can, from just a few yards away. I especially liked watching (and photographing) the way very distant relatives interacted....
