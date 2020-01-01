DC Part 2
Collected by Cassandra Spence
1750 Independence Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024, USA
National World War II memorial honors the hundreds of thousands who fought and who died during World War II. I snapped this photograph of the Freedom Wall, which contains 4,000 gold stars to honor the over 400,000 Americans who died during World...
First St SE, Washington, DC 20004, USA
The U.S. Capitol Building is the epicenter of all D.C. political action—this is where the country's most important battles are fought. Home to the House of Representatives and the Senate's meeting chambers for more than two centuries, it's...
No trip to D.C. is complete without ordering the district's signature dish, the half-smoke. And while many restaurants serve it, there’s only one worthy of your order: Ben’s Chili Bowl. The popular landmark diner has been feeding the...
3001 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008, USA
The 163-acre National Zoo is cradled by D.C.’s wooded Rock Creek Park, providing a protected, dynamic habitat for more than 1,500 animals. From the micro-world of insects to the larger-than-life world of elephants, the exhibits are engaging...
1050 Independence Ave SW, Washington, DC 20560, USA
Once a dining room belonging to wealthy shipbuilder Frederick Leyland from Liverpool, then a private exhibition space at the mansion of wealthy Detroit industrialist Charles Lang Freer, American artist James Abbott McNeill Whistler's Peacock Room...
2 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20024, USA
D.C.'s most recognized landmark—and the world's tallest freemasonry structure—transports visitors on a 70-second-long elevator ascent to its 500-foot observation deck. A National Park Service Ranger accompanies you and shares the...
1822 1st St NW, Washington, DC 20001, USA
Nestled in charming Bloomingdale, the rustic Red Hen is a golden egg of D.C.’s dining scene. Chef/owner Michael Friedman (also of All Purpose Pizza) has created an inviting home for culinary pleasures like the cool taste of soft, bulbous...
1052 Thomas Jefferson St NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
Located along the historic Chesapeake and Ohio (C&O Canal), this laid-back neighborhood bakery and coffeehouse is one of my favorite hangouts in D.C. Baked and Wired serves delicious food and drinks in a cozy atmosphere. The space is adorned with...
Washington D.C. is full of taxis, but there will be times when either you don’t feel like standing on the curb and hailing one down (like in a thundering rainstorm) or it’s the wee early hours of the morning and there’s not a cab in sight. In...
515 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20004, USA
For decades, this rooftop terrace bar situated at the W Hotel (formerly the Hotel Washington, circa 1918) has provided some of the most stellar views of the White House, monuments, memorials, and beyond. P.O.V. is open year-round, unlike many...
1800 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
Sneak off the bustling 14th Street Corridor onto S Street NW, where an inconspicuous sign points you downstairs to an "apartment" door. Inside is a vibrant 60-seat lounge decorated with whitewashed walls, stylish leather booths, bird sculptures,...
