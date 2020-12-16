D.C. | Northern VA
3212 O St NW #5, Washington, DC 20007, USA
Hugh & Crye is a men's clothing store based in Georgetown that knows how to make shirts that fit just right. It offers quality dress shirts that follow a special sizing system to match varied body types and heights. Styles are versatile enough...
108 N Patrick St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Pretty People Vintage is a one-stop shop for finding unique clothing, jewelry, and accessories in Old Town. Owner Annie Lee curates her collection with wearable pieces that can easily be incorporated into the modern woman's wardrobe. Throughout...
Old Rag Mountain, Robertson, VA 22743, USA
We leave D.C. early in hopes of beating the crowds of hikers who swarm the trail by mid morning. Old Rag may be the most popular hiking destination in the Blue Ridge Mountains, but for good reason. The challenging Ridge Trail starts with grueling...
480 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Hotel Monaco is charming, boutique hotel nestled in the heart of historic Old Town on a lively block of King Street, walking distance to the waterfronts and lots of shopping and restaurants. A sumptuous lobby greets guests with rich decor of...
1600 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Lorien Hotel & Spa is a Kimpton hotel nestled in historic Old Town, Alexandria — a short metro ride away from DC. The eco-friendly hotel is known for its outstanding service and attention to details like complimentary French press coffee,...
2 E Walnut St, Alexandria, VA 22301, USA
As the name implies, Grape + Bean is a local favorite for those looking to purchase quality wine and coffee. Both its Alexandria locations also sell a premium selection of beers, teas, specialty beverages, and gourmet snacks. The stores have an...
800 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20006, USA
Teaism is a collection of D.C. restaurants that serves a variety of high-quality teas and tasty fare with an Asian twist. The menu offers dishes that cater to all types of diets: omnivore, vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free. The newest and largest...
2250 Crystal Dr B, Arlington, VA 22202, USA
Farrah Olivia offers a menu reflective of the DC-metro area: international and diverse. Chef Morou fuses seasonal American ingredients with French technique and his Ivory Coast roots to create a playful and inventive menu. This creativity is what...
1522 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
I'm meeting my friend for brunch at Café Bonaparte. I stroll up to the northern side of Georgetown—the part that feels more like a quaint neighborhood than the frenzied, tourist area near M Street. The space is long and narrow, simply decorated...
Artomatic is a free, month-long art festival held in unused spaces in the Washington, D.C. area. Nine floors of an Arlington office building slated for demolition were converted into a giant venue for visual art, performances, films, and workshops...
8th St NW & F St NW, Washington, DC 20001, USA
An undulating steel and glass canopy wows visitors who enter the Kogod Courtyard. Inside you'll find diners from the museum's café, tourists soaking their weary feet in the shallow fountain running across the space, and students taking...
N Fillmore St, Arlington, VA 22201, USA
Artisan Confections is a chocolate shop in the nearby D.C. suburb of Arlington, Virginia. It sells quality crafted chocolates made on location. I enjoyed one of its delicious monthly classes with lessons on the background of chocolate and hands-on...
520 Tingey St SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA
"Ready!" I grip the bar tightly and lean forward. "Set!" I bend my knees and my heart starts racing. "HUP!" Before I have time for doubts, I take a deep breath, and jump off the platform. The next 40 seconds are a pure adrenaline rush as I soar...
225 7th St SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA
The Eastern Market, now a National Historic Landmark, opened in 1873 to serve the Capitol Hill neighborhood (an 1805 version, located down by the Navy Yard, was a casualty of the War of 1812). The brick market hall, packed with butchers, bakers,...
2003 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301, USA
Although chocolate is the specialty at Artfully Chocolate in Alexandria, my favorite treats are the light and delicious macarons supplied by local baker, Michel Patisserie. Michel refined his skills working at the famous patisserie, Ladurée, in ...
1025 N Fillmore St ste h, Arlington, VA 22201, USA
Artisan Confections offers monthly chocolate classes in its Arlington retail stores. Students are given a short lesson on the process of chocolate-making, then dive into creating their own treats. In our class, we painted designs with colored...
National Harbor, Fort Washington, MD 20745, USA
The National Harbor Marina is a great place to stroll and enjoy views of the Potomac River. The piers are lined with benches and Adirondack chairs that are perfect for relaxing. At the very end of the East Pier is a viewer that overlooks the...
Fleet St, Fort Washington, MD 20745, USA
For some authentic, wholesome comfort food, check out the Puddin' booth at the American Market at National Harbor on Saturdays. The brown butter bourbon bread pudding puts a smile on people's face as well as the shrimp and grits, and sausage...
140 American Way, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
ArtCraft is a local store that sells unique treasures handmade by American artisans. The colorful space is full of whimsical vignettes composed of furniture, accessories, jewelry and arts. It's a great place to buy gifts for friends or grab a...
171 American Way, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
Art Whino is one of the few galleries near D.C. dedicated to showcasing underground artwork from all over the world. The shop also stocks an interesting collection of illustrated skateboard decks, vinyl toys and books and sells its merchandise at...
122 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
Imagine that Hemingway and Hepburn had a love child born in a Paris flea market—her name would be Coco Blanca. This lifestyle boutique at National Harbor presents an eclectic mix of furniture, accessories, jewelry, clothing, linens, and gifts all...
137 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
The Tasting Room is the sleek place to go to experience good wine and music at night by the waterfront. Thirty-six wines are available for self-serve tastings with a feature on those from the local Boxwood Winery in Middleburg, Virginia. The...
171 American Way, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
Serious foodies will be enthralled by the vast selection of cookbooks and kitchen gifts at Salt & Pepper Books. The owner opened the original store in 2007 in Occoquan, VA after discovering that others shared the same passion for culinary books as...
3423 M St NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
Pie Sisters is a bakery located in Georgetown with a scrumptious assortment of both sweet and savory pies. The business is operated by three sisters who left their day jobs to share the family tradition of making fresh, homemade pies with the DC...
724 Jefferson St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Fleurir is a charming chocolate boutique that produces and sells exquisite chocolate bonbons and treats. Chocolatier Robert Ludlow creates innovative flavors out of quality ingredients that include lavender shiraz, peanut butter banana, and lemon...
16 E Basin Dr SW, Washington, DC 20242, USA
Having grown up in the DC-area, cherry blossom season translates to one of the most chaotic times of the year around the National Mall. Swells of tourists and fanfare bombard the Tidal Basin in early spring. There are however narrow windows of...
2 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20024, USA
D.C.'s most recognized landmark—and the world's tallest freemasonry structure—transports visitors on a 70-second-long elevator ascent to its 500-foot observation deck. A National Park Service Ranger accompanies you and shares the...
