DC Dining
Collected by Christina Saull , AFAR Ambassador
Sometimes Washington, DC's dining scene gets a bad rap: images of stuffy, wood lined steakhouses with lobbyists in suits making back room deals fill the heads of those who criticize DC's restaurants. However, this couldn't be further from the truth. The global population which fills America's capital has resulted in a vibrant, tasty dining scene.
1401 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20004, USA
Cafe du Parc restaurant is an extraordinary spot for French food. The menu is traditional French bistro, served on a great outdoor terrace. J'adore this spot—great moules-frites as well!
701 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001, USA
In the heart of D.C.'s Penn Quarter, Zaytinya serves up a variety of tapas inspired by traditional dishes from Greece, Lebanon, and Turkey. It also has a selection of wines from such Eastern Mediterranean countries and seasonally serves a hot tea...
1661 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20006, USA
Like many people these days, I need a cup of caffeine to get me going in the morning. Most mornings I’m a tea person, but every once in a while, I need a cup of coffee. Luckily for me, M.E. Swing is just a short two blocks away from my office....
1320 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20005, USA
I’ve had a life long love affair with pork so when a friend suggested that we go for dinner at a place called The Pig, how could I say no? The Pig serves up its dishes as small plates, so it’s the perfect place to go with a group of people and...
401 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20004, USA
It’s only been in the past few years that serious Mexican food has made an appearance in D.C. We now have our share of taquerias serving up tacos as delicious and as reasonably priced as I’ve ever had. Not to brush off the newcomers, but none of...
2250 Crystal Dr B, Arlington, VA 22202, USA
Farrah Olivia offers a menu reflective of the DC-metro area: international and diverse. Chef Morou fuses seasonal American ingredients with French technique and his Ivory Coast roots to create a playful and inventive menu. This creativity is what...
1726 20th St NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
A friend who lives in the D.C. area recommended this coffeehouse to me. And considering how we used to frolic through London’s food scene together, I already knew that she’s just as picky as I am when it comes to coffee. Tucked away on 20th Street...
1036 Park Rd NW, Washington, DC 20010, USA
RedRocks is a small eatery in the Columbia Heights neighborhood in Washington, D.C. It’s located just a couple blocks off the main commercial area hugging 14th Street. While there are plenty of chain restaurants peppering 14th Street, it’s worth...
305 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA
If you’re looking a place for wood-fired pizza topped with seasonal, artisanal ingredients, then We, The Pizza is not the spot for you. On the other hand, if you want a place to go to for a quick lunch of thick crust pizza, topped with simple,...
1511 17th St NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
Little Serow’s northern Thai dining experience is a sensory adventure. The minimalist, cavernous room is a blank canvas for James Beard Award–winning chef Johnny Monis to paint palates with the bitter, funky, spicy, and salty...
1426 H St NW, Washington, DC 20005, USA
Want a place to grab a great, I mean really great, sandwich instead of a hotdog from a food truck? Then look no further than WTF. The acronym stands for Woodward Takeout Food, not that other phrase you most likely had in mind, you naughty person....
505 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA
Brothers Mark and Ty Neal built Ted's Bulletin as an homage to their father, who loved to feed his family, his friends, his neighbors, and random passersby. The restaurant is a comfortable 1930s-style American diner serving up classy takes on...
1190 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037, USA
We have restaurateur Ashok Bajaj to thank for bringing the cuisine of his hometown, Mumbai, to the D.C. dining scene. Both Rasika and now sister restaurant Rasika West End have received rave reviews from both food reviewers and diners. You can...
480 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20004, USA
Acclaimed chef José Andrés brings his love of tapas to the D.C. area with Jaleo. The warm and spacious restaurant in Crystal City serves an impressive assortment of traditional small dishes and wines from Spain that include many vegetarian and...
1120 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
A focus on seasonal, farm to table offerings with a modern twist makes Vermilion one of the jewels of Alexandria's dining scene. The cozy ruby hued booths downstairs are perfect for a romantic date night while the casually modern space upstairs is...
728 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Owned by Dublin native and renown chef, Cathal Armstrong, at Eamonn’s you’ll enjoy the freshest fish and support a chef who is dedicated to the local food movement. Named after his son, Eamonn’s serves the best chipper in the DC metro area that...
