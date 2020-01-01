D.C. Day Escape: Loudoun County, VA
Collected by Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
Escape about 26 miles west of DC to end up in gorgeous Loudoun County, VA. Travelers, which have included John and Jackie Kennedy, and F. Scott Fitzgerald, discover charming towns and villages centuries old, including the circa 1758 Leesburg and Middleburg, the capital of horse country. Dotted throughout Loudoun are Civil War sites, farms, old-fashioned country stores, 43 local wineries and vineyards, and the last cable operated ferry on the East Coast dating back to 1786.
18755 Foggy Bottom Rd, Bluemont, VA 20135, USA
36888 Breaux Vineyards Ln, Purcellville, VA 20132, USA
Starting as a hobby, owner Paul Breaux opened Breaux in 1997. He has transformed it into one of Virginia's largest wineries, with over 100 acres planted with 18 varietals. Popular and award-winning wines include Bordeaux varieties such as Cabernet...
13648 Tarara Ln, Leesburg, VA 20176, USA
I love the inspiration behind the name. Fueled by their love of grapes, husband-and-wife owners Whitie and Margaret Hubert bought this 475-acre estate of woods, gentle rolling hills, and vast meadows situated on a bluff overlooking the Potomac...
203 Harrison St SE, Leesburg, VA 20175, USA
Originally an 1899 grain mill and then a general store selling seed and farm machinery, Tuskies (to the locals) in Leesburg has been a local favorite since 1985 and was one of the first staunch advocates of the "buy local" movement. An impressive...
2819, 11 N King St, Leesburg, VA 20176, USA
Located at the site of a former bank dating to the late 1880s, Lightfoot was started by sisters Ingrid and Carrie Gustavson. They named the restaurant in honor of Declaration of Independence signer Francis Lightfoot Lee. It's a stunning and...
24801 Whites Ferry Rd, Dickerson, MD 20842, USA
Of the 100 ferries that have operated on the Potomac River, White's is the last working ferry service. Since 1786, it has served as a unique and convenient means of crossing between Loudoun County, Virginia, to Montgomery County, Maryland. These...
Oatlands, VA 20175, USA
Dating to 1798, this nearly 3,500-acre former wheat plantation is the site of a classic Federal-style mansion built in the early 19th century. Previous owners include George Carter, a descendant of one of Virginia's first families; Stilson...
17195 Southern Planter Ln, Leesburg, VA 20176, USA
For 40 years, the home of former Virginia Governor Westmoreland Davis and his wife Marguerite, Morven Park sits on 1,100 acres centered around a former 1780 fieldstone farmhouse now stately Greek Revival manor home filled with artifacts from his...
217 Edwards Ferry Rd NE, Leesburg, VA 20176, USA
This recently restored 18th-century Federal-style home and gardens was owned by General George and Katherine Marshall from 1941 to 1959, a time where he would experience his most illustrious achievements. One of only five men to receive the rank...
200 W Washington St, Middleburg, VA 20117, USA
This working chef's gourmet market on historic Middleburg's main drag celebrates the culinary heritage of Virginia's Piedmont Region, influenced by village markets and cuisine of Tuscany. A great food stop for hearty sandwiches, soups, snacks, and...
500 N Pendleton St, Middleburg, VA 20117, USA
Salamander Resort & Spa has one of the best equestrian facilities in the U.S. Horse lovers can book a stay in one of the hotel's 168 rooms, but the facilities are also open to the public. The 340-acre resort has a 22-stall stable and nine...
2 E Washington St, Middleburg, VA 20117, USA
Since 1728, this charming inn and tavern has offered uninterrupted hospitality to travelers for over 285 years making it the oldest continually operated inn in the US. Guests have included an enthusiastic 16-year old surveyor named George...
Marshall, VA 20115, USA
Located just off of Route 50, west of Middleburg, VA, this beautiful structure is one of the last four stone arched bridges and also is believed to be the oldest and longest bridge in Virginia. Built in 1802 during President Thomas Jefferson's...
38906 Mt Gilead Rd, Leesburg, VA 20175, USA
As the first winery in Loudoun County, winemaker and owner Lew Parker has been producing award-winning wines since 1984 inside a rustic, yet charming old red barn dating back to the 1870's situated atop the Catoctin Ridge. Popular selections...
Fabbioli Cellars Vineyard, Catoctin, VA 20176, USA
Husband-and-wife Doug Fabbioli and Colleen Berg make winemaking an art and a science at their 25-acre winery located just north of Leesburg. A combination of hand-crafted quality wines, Doug's down-to-earth personality, sustainable agricultural...
19381 Dunlop Mill Rd, Leesburg, VA 20175, USA
Located on Mill Road Farm, a third-generation working farm outside Leesburg, Zephaniah Farm Vineyard is owned by Bill Hatch, whose father bought the land in 1950 with proceeds from the sale of his great-grandfather Zephaniah's steamboat company in...
39025 John Mosby Hwy, Middleburg, VA 20117, USA
No trip to DC's wine country would be complete without a visit to Chrysalis Vineyards. Owner and Founder Jennifer McCloud's magnificent 412-acre farm is home to the 71-acre vineyard which specializes in unique French and Spanish varietals as well...
3023, 120 W Main St, Purcellville, VA 20132, USA
As Loudoun County, Virginia's first family-owned distillery since the Prohibition Era of the 1920's, husband-and-wife owners Scott and Becky Harris produce small batch, organic, locally sourced, and handcrafted whisky, gin, brandy, and seasonal...
19925 Hogback Mountain Rd, Leesburg, VA 20175, USA
Experience the Huber Family slogan at their gorgeous 206-acre winery located south of Leesburg. Surrounded by gentle rolling hills and magnificent views of Hogback Mountain, oenophiles can sip estate-labeled Viogniers, Chardonnays, Sauvingnon...
