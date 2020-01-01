D.C. Day Escape: Loudoun County, VA

Escape about 26 miles west of DC to end up in gorgeous Loudoun County, VA. Travelers, which have included John and Jackie Kennedy, and F. Scott Fitzgerald, discover charming towns and villages centuries old, including the circa 1758 Leesburg and Middleburg, the capital of horse country. Dotted throughout Loudoun are Civil War sites, farms, old-fashioned country stores, 43 local wineries and vineyards, and the last cable operated ferry on the East Coast dating back to 1786.