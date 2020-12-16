D.C. Day Escape: Annapolis, MD
Collected by Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
Though no longer a major commercial port, Annapolis remains a water town and idyllic 32-mile escape from DC. Located along the Severn River, amble (or sail) through over 350 years of Annapolis' history while eating fresh seafood in a city known to many as the sailing capital of the world and lacrosse capital of the US. See midshipmen from the US Naval Academy stroll about in their crisp white uniforms or playing the annual croquet match against St. John's College, America's third oldest college.
Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD, USA
The U.S. Naval Academy is open to the public, and you can take a 1.5-hour historical tour around the yard, which includes learning about its architecture, Academy traditions, and midshipmen life. If you're not into nitty-gritty military history,...
550 Taylor Ave, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
Navy football is a mainstay for Annapolis in the Fall. College football draws some of the most passionate fans in the country, but Navy games draw upon the heraldry, pageantry and tradition of the U.S. Naval Academy. The entire city buzzes when...
723 2nd St, Annapolis, MD 21403, USA
While walking around the historic district in downtown Annapolis, I noticed that some buildings displayed curious Liberty Tree markers by their entrance in a variety of colors. I later learned from a local historian that The Historic Annapolis...
2 Market Space, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
Not many pubs can count George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Benjamin Franklin as frequent patrons in the 18th century, but historic Middleton Tavern sure can. Founded in 1750, Middleton Tavern is locally seen as an important historical...
458 Forest Beach Rd, Annapolis, MD 21409, USA
The moment I step foot on the wooden deck, I’m surrounded by the sounds of happy chatter, rock and roll music blaring from the loudspeakers and the rhythmic beat of wooden mallets hitting shell. Thwack, thwack, thwack….thwack, thwack. I hear that...
100 State Cir, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
The Maryland State House is the oldest state capitol still in continuous legislative use. It is also the only state house to have served as the nation's capitol. This is a good starting point in Annapolis for introductions to Maryland history....
186 Prince George St, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
Explore gorgeous 18th-century multi-tier terraces that make up the two-acre William Paca Garden with vibrant seasonal flowers, heirloom roses, and topiary, all encased by a brick wall. There's also a fish-shaped pond and winding paths through the...
51 West St, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
From the "Metropolitan" sumo roll, which is tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado with creamy spicy and eel sauce in a soy wrap, to the "Miami" roll, which is yellowtail topped with scallion, avocado, srirracha sauce in a soy wrapper or just straight up...
13 Francis St, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
Considering Annapolis was established in the 17th century, you can pretty much bet that it's a city steeped in history, with tales of ghosts and troubled spirits. Annapolis Tours and Crawls has been leading travelers through the city's back alleys...
Walk off those Maryland crab cakes by taking a 90-minute colonial stroll through Annapolis' historic district. A major plus if you're also a history buff as a colonial guide dressed in period attire will take you on a chronological walk through...
69 West St, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
One of the cool things about Level Lounge is that it tries to source most of its ingredients from local farmers and fishermen, and it's one of a few restaurants doing this in Annapolis, in addition to waste recycling and other eco-friendly...
