D.C. Day Escape: Annapolis, MD

Though no longer a major commercial port, Annapolis remains a water town and idyllic 32-mile escape from DC. Located along the Severn River, amble (or sail) through over 350 years of Annapolis' history while eating fresh seafood in a city known to many as the sailing capital of the world and lacrosse capital of the US. See midshipmen from the US Naval Academy stroll about in their crisp white uniforms or playing the annual croquet match against St. John's College, America's third oldest college.