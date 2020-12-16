D.C. City Break
Collected by Julee K. , AFAR Local Expert
Take the family and head north to Great Falls Park. Or drive east and visit the Marine Corps museum in Quantico. And don't miss Arlington National Cemetery. Neighboring Maryland and Virginia offer many worthwhile destinations reachable via public transportation, though most require a car. So rent one for the day and enjoy your time outside D.C.!
8405-F Richmond Hwy, Alexandria, VA 22309, USA
An exceptional experience awaits you beyond the doors of this magnificent Colonial, located on a hill on the banks of the Potomac River. Situated on 8,000 beautifully landscaped acres, the home exudes the style and opulence worthy of a true...
Arlington, VA 22211, USA
The Arlington National Cemetery is a 625-acre cemetery where fallen veterans have been laid to rest since the American Civil War. The cemetery lies at the end of Memorial Bridge, across the Potomac River from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington,...
Old Town, Alexandria, VA, USA
As you're strolling down King Street, it's hard to wrap your head around that you're walking down the same brick and cobblestone streets that George Washington walked down. An area once filled with taverns and offices has been given new life, with...
Mt Vernon Trail, United States
Alexandria has an extensive trail system that connects George Washington’s Mt. Vernon home with D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood and beyond. An extremely popular activity with locals and visitors is to grab a bike and ride on the Mt. Vernon Trail....
151 St George Blvd, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
The National Children's Museum is a fun place to spark the imagination of young kids. The museum is full of interactive exhibits designed to help children learn about the world around them. The Map Zone and World Cultures areas are of particularly...
Wolf Trap, VA, USA
Located about five miles west of Falls Church, America's only national park to the performing arts continues to host world-class performances of every genre since its creation in 1971. With an average of over 90 concerts from May to September,...
14390 Air and Space Museum Pkwy, Chantilly, VA 20151, USA
This photo was taken just days after the NASA Space Shuttle Discovery was placed in its new home as part of the Smithsonian Institution's National Air and Space Museum collection. The museum offers a tremendous look at both the history and current...
3800 Fettler Park Dr, Dumfries, VA 22025, USA
This museum opened in November 2006 as "a lasting tribute to the United States Marines—past, present, future" on a 135-acre site next to the Marine Corps base at Quantico. It's about a 45-minute drive south of D.C. on 1-95, and admission and...
7400 VA-193, McLean, VA 22102, USA
For the birds and other wildlife, it's a sanctuary. To local residents, it's an ideal place to walk the dog. For hikers, it's one of the Washington D.C. area's loveliest venues with well maintained and seldom used trails. The main four-mile-long...
6317 Georgetown Pike #2, McLean, VA 22101, USA
Clemyjontri is not your typical McDonald's PlayLand. This two-acre playground was the dream of Mrs. Adele Lebowitz, who envisioned a playground for children of all abilities, including those with sensory, motor, and developmental disabilities....
7300 Macarthur Blvd, Glen Echo, MD 20812, USA
This quirky, cupcake-looking structure is Feather Tree Hill Yurt, art studio of Alana Maubury Hunter since 1998. The part plastered with bits and pieces of paper is the front door! It’s located on the grounds of Glen Echo Park, and Alana Maubury...
7300 Macarthur Blvd, Glen Echo, MD 20812, USA
Recently, I had out-of-town guests with two children who were too young to be sightseeing all day long. I felt sorry for the little ones. Visiting D.C. sights can be boring if you're under the age of 10. One morning, I packed up supplies for a...
11710 Macarthur Blvd, Potomac, MD 20854, USA
During the colonial days, one of the main north-south thoroughfares was the C&O Canal, which began in Washington, D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood and continued for 187 miles to Cumberland, Md. Back then, travel was by boat and slow as molasses....
118 N Washington St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Want to know what happened to Short Jack’s head after it was unceremoniously separated from the rest of his body? Curious to know about the mystery of the woman who stayed in Room #8 at the Gadsby Tavern? Are you dying (pun intended) to find out...
