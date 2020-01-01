DC
Collected by Kristin Johnson
Arlington, VA 22211, USA
The Arlington National Cemetery is a 625-acre cemetery where fallen veterans have been laid to rest since the American Civil War. The cemetery lies at the end of Memorial Bridge, across the Potomac River from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington,...
Georgetown, Washington, DC, USA
Georgetown, located along the Potomac River, is one of the oldest neighborhoods in Washington, D.C. Back in colonial times, it served as a port and major commercial center. Today, it remains a popular destination for shoppers; you can find most of...
1052 Thomas Jefferson St NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
Located along the historic Chesapeake and Ohio (C&O Canal), this laid-back neighborhood bakery and coffeehouse is one of my favorite hangouts in D.C. Baked and Wired serves delicious food and drinks in a cozy atmosphere. The space is adorned with...
Capitol Hill, Washington, DC, USA
Capitol Hill’s most famous resident is of course the Capitol Building and other famous historic landmarks including the Library of Congress, the Folger Library, and the Supreme Court. The nearby residential neighborhood is filled with...
400 8th St NW, Washington, DC 20004, USA
From the hilltop of the U.S. Capitol to the riverfront behind the Lincoln Memorial, the National Mall is “America’s Front Yard.” Lined with museums and accented by monuments and memorials, the 1.9-mile stretch of green space is also a destination...
16 E Basin Dr SW, Washington, DC 20242, USA
Having grown up in the DC-area, cherry blossom season translates to one of the most chaotic times of the year around the National Mall. Swells of tourists and fanfare bombard the Tidal Basin in early spring. There are however narrow windows of...
1 First St NE, Washington, DC 20543, USA
Since 1935, this grandiose neoclassical building serves as the headquarters of the highest tribunal in the United States, where not only the court determines the constitutionality of laws, but as the final arbiter for disputes between the federal...
What better way to celebrate the coming of spring than with the sight of 2,000 cherry trees blossoming in a sea of light pink?
2 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20024, USA
D.C.'s most recognized landmark—and the world's tallest freemasonry structure—transports visitors on a 70-second-long elevator ascent to its 500-foot observation deck. A National Park Service Ranger accompanies you and shares the...
1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20500, USA
The most famous residence in D.C. has been occupied by every U.S. president except George Washington (President John Adams was the first, in 1801). Construction began in 1792, so it's the oldest federally occupied building in the city. Tours are...
2 Lincoln Memorial Cir NW, Washington, DC 20037, USA
The Lincoln Memorial has the hushed and solemn air of a sacred place, and indeed, many of its six million annual visitors behave like pilgrims arriving at a shrine. They linger in the soaring marble space, contemplating the 19-foot tall statue of...
First St SE, Washington, DC 20004, USA
The U.S. Capitol Building is the epicenter of all D.C. political action—this is where the country's most important battles are fought. Home to the House of Representatives and the Senate's meeting chambers for more than two centuries, it's...
101 Independence Ave SE, Washington, DC 20540, USA
Established in 1800, the Library of Congress is the oldest federal institution in the United States. The library was destroyed by British troops just 14 years after its conception, and Congress used Thomas Jefferson’s collection of 6,487 volumes...
806 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005, USA
If you end your White House tour around lunchtime, head over to one of the many eateries on Pennsylvania Avenue, between 17th and 18th streets, and pick up lunch to go. At the cash register, ask for two extra paper bags. Then head back toward the...
3500 Water St NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
Key Bridge Boathouse is the go-to launching point for paddlers of all skill levels. Whether you're in a kayak or a canoe or on a stand-up paddleboard, time on the water is transformative. Its classes, tours, and rentals offer a unique perspective...
1500 S Capitol St SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA
In the middle of the fourth inning of every home game played by the Washington Nationals, a presidential race takes place—an actual footrace run between mascots depicting four former U.S. presidents. This ridiculous and hyper-local tradition...
3000 K St NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
Like its sister restaurant Founding Farmers, the Georgetown Waterfront restaurant evokes Americana, farmhouse tradition, and seasonality in both menu and atmosphere. The weekend buffet-style brunches are a keeper that includes breakfast tacos,...
3301 M St NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
From Magnolia’s cameo in Sex and the City to Sprinkles’ pink “ATM” machine in Beverly Hills, the cupcake craze has swept across America. Thanks to the deliciousness of Georgetown Cupcake and their dedicated DC Cupcakes...
225 7th St SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA
The Eastern Market, now a National Historic Landmark, opened in 1873 to serve the Capitol Hill neighborhood (an 1805 version, located down by the Navy Yard, was a casualty of the War of 1812). The brick market hall, packed with butchers, bakers,...
1308 G St. NW, Washington, DC 20005, USA
Astro is the brainchild of two childhood friends, Eliot Spaisman and Jeff Halpern, who grew up playing hockey together (one currently plays in the NHL) and would enjoy doughnuts as a post-game treat. An union of two iconic comfort foods, relish in...
1370 Park Rd NW, Washington, DC 20010, USA
Simply put, you must go here. Sticky Fingers has the craziest bakery, breakfast, brunch, and lunch menu that you have ever seen. And, the best part is that it's all vegan, but you can't even tell! I would challenge anyone, from vegetarian to...
1704 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
Dolcezza is an artisanal gelato company with several locations in the Washington, D.C. area. What makes Dolcezza unique in the world of gelaterias is that the gelato it serves up is made according to the Italian traditions in Argentina. I’m no...
2003 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301, USA
Although chocolate is the specialty at Artfully Chocolate in Alexandria, my favorite treats are the light and delicious macarons supplied by local baker, Michel Patisserie. Michel refined his skills working at the famous patisserie, Ladurée, in ...
1626, 501 E Monroe Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301, USA
Swing's is a craft coffee bar and roaster located in a reclaimed industrial space in the quaint neighborhood of Del Ray. The open, communal space is a great place to head in the morning or early afternoon to meet a friend or to do some reading to...
Daingerfield Island, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Daingerfield Island is a pleasant spot off George Washington Parkway where visitors can picnic and watch boats and wind surfers float down the Potomac. The name is misleading—the facility is not an island, but rather a peninsula covered with park...
1022 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
It seems like there is a cupcake store in every city these days. I generally don’t go in to them – not because I don’t like cupcakes but because I do like cupcakes. At a recent lunch break, I met the two owners of Alexandria Cupcake along with a...
1120 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
A focus on seasonal, farm to table offerings with a modern twist makes Vermilion one of the jewels of Alexandria's dining scene. The cozy ruby hued booths downstairs are perfect for a romantic date night while the casually modern space upstairs is...
Old Town, Alexandria, VA, USA
As you're strolling down King Street, it's hard to wrap your head around that you're walking down the same brick and cobblestone streets that George Washington walked down. An area once filled with taverns and offices has been given new life, with...
Mt Vernon Trail, United States
Alexandria has an extensive trail system that connects George Washington’s Mt. Vernon home with D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood and beyond. An extremely popular activity with locals and visitors is to grab a bike and ride on the Mt. Vernon Trail....
301 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Whenever I'm traveling, I love to spend Saturday morning exploring a local farmers market. You can also find lots of locals there, shopping for their weekly produce, and it's also a great place to sample food from local restaurants. Every Saturday...
N Fillmore St, Arlington, VA 22201, USA
Artisan Confections is a chocolate shop in the nearby D.C. suburb of Arlington, Virginia. It sells quality crafted chocolates made on location. I enjoyed one of its delicious monthly classes with lessons on the background of chocolate and hands-on...
1522 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
I'm meeting my friend for brunch at Café Bonaparte. I stroll up to the northern side of Georgetown—the part that feels more like a quaint neighborhood than the frenzied, tourist area near M Street. The space is long and narrow, simply decorated...
8th St NW & F St NW, Washington, DC 20001, USA
An undulating steel and glass canopy wows visitors who enter the Kogod Courtyard. Inside you'll find diners from the museum's café, tourists soaking their weary feet in the shallow fountain running across the space, and students taking...
1661 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20006, USA
Like many people these days, I need a cup of caffeine to get me going in the morning. Most mornings I’m a tea person, but every once in a while, I need a cup of coffee. Luckily for me, M.E. Swing is just a short two blocks away from my office....
