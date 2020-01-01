DC!
Collected by Molly O'Donnell
101 Independence Ave SE, Washington, DC 20540, USA
Established in 1800, the Library of Congress is the oldest federal institution in the United States. The library was destroyed by British troops just 14 years after its conception, and Congress used Thomas Jefferson’s collection of 6,487 volumes...
4155 Linnean Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008, USA
Marjorie Merriweather Post was a wealthy American socialite and heiress to the Postum Cereal fortune. Her Washington home is now a museum, and the home’s original furnishings have been maintained alongside all the near-priceless collectibles...
1309 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Union Market is the perfect D.C. destination if you're searching for a weekend brunch spot, craving a snack on your way to visit the Capitol, or, you know, hungry. Oyster bar, bakery, taqueria, soda shop, sandwich shop, Korean taco grill—all...
1750 Independence Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024, USA
National World War II memorial honors the hundreds of thousands who fought and who died during World War II. I snapped this photograph of the Freedom Wall, which contains 4,000 gold stars to honor the over 400,000 Americans who died during World...
Washington D.C. is full of taxis, but there will be times when either you don’t feel like standing on the curb and hailing one down (like in a thundering rainstorm) or it’s the wee early hours of the morning and there’s not a cab in sight. In...
16 E Basin Dr SW, Washington, DC 20242, USA
Having grown up in the DC-area, cherry blossom season translates to one of the most chaotic times of the year around the National Mall. Swells of tourists and fanfare bombard the Tidal Basin in early spring. There are however narrow windows of...
225 7th St SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA
The Eastern Market, now a National Historic Landmark, opened in 1873 to serve the Capitol Hill neighborhood (an 1805 version, located down by the Navy Yard, was a casualty of the War of 1812). The brick market hall, packed with butchers, bakers,...
8th St NW & F St NW, Washington, DC 20001, USA
An undulating steel and glass canopy wows visitors who enter the Kogod Courtyard. Inside you'll find diners from the museum's café, tourists soaking their weary feet in the shallow fountain running across the space, and students taking...
Got a thirst for adventure? Then jumping off this 25-foot cliff into turquoise water will be right up your alley. Local kids will taunt you into action as they jump time and time again and even do front flips into the water below. As heights...
3001 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008, USA
The 163-acre National Zoo is cradled by D.C.’s wooded Rock Creek Park, providing a protected, dynamic habitat for more than 1,500 animals. From the micro-world of insects to the larger-than-life world of elephants, the exhibits are engaging...
21 Dupont Cir NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
Spending a weekend in Washington, DC? Head over to the Dupont Circle Farmer's Market and see where local DC Foodies buy their fresh veggies. Then head over to Kramer Books for a delicious brunch (they have a great eggs benedict selection).
100 Maryland Ave SW, Washington, DC 20001, USA
A Christmastime treat for adults and children, the US Botanic Garden's "Season's Greetings" showcases Washington signature buildings and monuments and model trains set amid pathways and pools of poinsettias and other holiday plants. Each year, the...
1661 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20006, USA
Like many people these days, I need a cup of caffeine to get me going in the morning. Most mornings I’m a tea person, but every once in a while, I need a cup of coffee. Luckily for me, M.E. Swing is just a short two blocks away from my office....
701 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001, USA
In the heart of D.C.'s Penn Quarter, Zaytinya serves up a variety of tapas inspired by traditional dishes from Greece, Lebanon, and Turkey. It also has a selection of wines from such Eastern Mediterranean countries and seasonally serves a hot tea...
2 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20024, USA
D.C.'s most recognized landmark—and the world's tallest freemasonry structure—transports visitors on a 70-second-long elevator ascent to its 500-foot observation deck. A National Park Service Ranger accompanies you and shares the...
17th & Corcoran St NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
D.C. offers a lot of choices for getting about the city. If you are cyclist, consider renting a bicycle to supplement travel by public transportation. Not only is it cheaper than Metro (either subway or bus) and cab fare, but also you’ll avoid the...
3500 Water St NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
Key Bridge Boathouse is the go-to launching point for paddlers of all skill levels. Whether you're in a kayak or a canoe or on a stand-up paddleboard, time on the water is transformative. Its classes, tours, and rentals offer a unique perspective...
515 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20004, USA
For decades, this rooftop terrace bar situated at the W Hotel (formerly the Hotel Washington, circa 1918) has provided some of the most stellar views of the White House, monuments, memorials, and beyond. P.O.V. is open year-round, unlike many...
1726 20th St NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
A friend who lives in the D.C. area recommended this coffeehouse to me. And considering how we used to frolic through London’s food scene together, I already knew that she’s just as picky as I am when it comes to coffee. Tucked away on 20th Street...
6th & Constitution Ave NW, Washington, DC 20565, United States
One of the most interesting works of art in the National Gallery sits underground. Created by American artist Leo Villareal, "Multiverse" is the largest and most complex light sculpture, experienced as you pass through the walkway linking the East...
Georgetown, Washington, DC, USA
Georgetown, located along the Potomac River, is one of the oldest neighborhoods in Washington, D.C. Back in colonial times, it served as a port and major commercial center. Today, it remains a popular destination for shoppers; you can find most of...
1264 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
In a city often associated with power, ever wonder where the movers and shakers hang out? As the oldest family-owned D.C. restaurant run by four generations of the Martin family (all named William), Martin's has hosted and served every president...
1511 17th St NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
Little Serow’s northern Thai dining experience is a sensory adventure. The minimalist, cavernous room is a blank canvas for James Beard Award–winning chef Johnny Monis to paint palates with the bitter, funky, spicy, and salty...
1370 Park Rd NW, Washington, DC 20010, USA
Simply put, you must go here. Sticky Fingers has the craziest bakery, breakfast, brunch, and lunch menu that you have ever seen. And, the best part is that it's all vegan, but you can't even tell! I would challenge anyone, from vegetarian to...
3501 New York Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Whether you have a green thumb or just love to bask in nature, you'll want to check out the National Arboretum before you bid D.C. adieu. Spring is one of the best times to visit, when the azaleas, rhododendrons, and native trees are in full...
401 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20004, USA
It’s only been in the past few years that serious Mexican food has made an appearance in D.C. We now have our share of taquerias serving up tacos as delicious and as reasonably priced as I’ve ever had. Not to brush off the newcomers, but none of...
806 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005, USA
If you end your White House tour around lunchtime, head over to one of the many eateries on Pennsylvania Avenue, between 17th and 18th streets, and pick up lunch to go. At the cash register, ask for two extra paper bags. Then head back toward the...
2021 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
Busboys and Poets is an iconic D.C. fixture, a hybrid bookstore, event venue, and restaurant. If you show up hungry, find a table and take your pick among the extensive Mediterranean-influenced menu of salads, sandwiches, burgers, and small...
3303 Water St NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
Once upon a time, there was a run-down parking lot located under the Whitehurst Freeway leading into Washington, D.C. It wasn’t a place that anyone, even someone who needed to park a car, would think of coming. Thanks to the persistent efforts of...
Water St NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
The Capital Crescent Trail starts at the end of Water Street in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, DC and goes for 11 miles, ending in Silver Spring, Maryland. The trail is paved for most of the way making it extremely popular with both...
1814 K St NW, Washington, DC 20006, USA
As with many Chinese restaurants in the U.S., Sichuan Pavilion has two menus. Ask for the home kitchen menu—the one with the authentic dishes. Warning: The chili is hot, and the Sichuan peppercorn used in many of the dishes is tongue-tingling....
1200 19th St NW #130, Washington, DC 20036, USA
Sweet Diablo is a secret little European café tucked amongst fast-food restaurants in central D.C. The owners, raised in Portugal, have added a Portuguese twist to typical café and bakery fare. And this is the only location in the US to serve "The...
575 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20004, USA
No doubt you were raised to be an upstanding citizen, but if you are ever curious about how those who live on the wrong side of the law are caught and punished, then come to the National Museum of Crime and Punishment in Washington, D.C. The...
2721, 1665 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
The Bean Counter is a locally owned café in the heart of Georgetown. This small, cozy eatery with chartreuse walls is a neighborhood favorite. Stop by for a quick breakfast or come for lunch, when you'll find a nice selection of soups, salads, and...
