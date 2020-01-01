Where are you going?
Days Down Under

Collected by Vanessa Petersen , AFAR Local Expert
I was fortunate to live and work in Sydney Australia for six months. Following this was a month traveling both up the coast to Cairns and Cape Tribulation, and down by plane to Tasmania. Australia is a destination far worth the long 12 flight. While I hold many wonderful memories and once in a life time experiences from my months there, I know Australia has many more experiences and magical rugged beauty to show me. I am sure to return one day. This wanderlist is of then and for one day more.
Millaa Millaa Falls

Moregatta QLD 4886, Australia
Millaa millaa falls feels like a paradise that is almost to beautiful to be true. But true it is! I would recommend a visit and swim at these falls. They are outside of Cairns and if you feel up to renting a car I'm sure you would not be...
Coogee Beach

Coogee NSW 2034, Australia
Coogee Beach is a quieter stretch of sand, situated between Clovelly and Maroubra. Being less of a surf beach, Coogee is a great spot for families and young children, and is a hot spot for tourists and backpackers as well. The beach itself offers...
Lake Eacham

Lake Eacham, QLD 4884, Australia
Lake Eacham is a crater lake that was formed from volcanic activities ages ago. Because of this it is a closed ecosystem without any rivers or streams feeding it or depleting it. It is engulfed in lush forest and has a special feel. Swimming in...
Pro Dive

Cnr Shields Street &, Grafton St, Cairns City QLD 4870, Australia
I had planned to learn to scuba dive and explore the Great Barrier Reef from below its blue waters. However, after the mandatory medical exam, it seemed my mostly inactive asthma would keep me looking at the Reef from topside its waves. This ended...
The Grounds of Alexandria

7a/2 Huntley St, Alexandria NSW 2015, Australia
The Grounds café—run out of a former pie factory in the warehouse district of Alexandria—makes coffee, juices, smoothies, baked goods, and rustic breakfast and lunch dishes with equal care. Order a flat white (a cross between a...
Sailing the Whitsunday's from Airlie Beach

394 Shute Harbour Rd, Airlie Beach QLD 4802, Australia
Originally we had not set our sights on the Whitsunday's, rather we had booked a trip to Fraser Island. However a storm had cancelled those plans and suddenly the Whitsunday's came to us with all the magic of spontaneous travel. There are many...
Cradle Mountain National Park

Cradle Mountain Road, Cradle Mountain TAS 7310, Australia
Cradle mountain and much of Tasmania is brimming with natural beauty and rugged wild landscapes. I spent a day hiking some of Cradle mountain's day hikes through forest, grass lands, and hills, running across exotic looking wild flowers, birds, an...
2 Matakana Valley Rd

2 Matakana Valley Road, Laly Haddon Place, Matakana 0985, New Zealand
For three weeks I lived on a wonderful little sheep farm in Matakana. I was WWOOFing--being part of the "willing workers on Organic farms" program. While each farm and experience is different, I thoroughly loved living as and with locals and being...
Harry's Café De Wheels

Cowper Wharf Road &, Dowling St, Woolloomooloo NSW 2011, Australia
The meat pie is synonymous with Australia, and no place is more iconic in Sydney than Woolloomooloo's Harry's Cafe de Wheels. What started out as a simple stand turned into one of the first food trucks when local ordinances dictated that mobile...
