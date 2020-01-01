Days Down Under

I was fortunate to live and work in Sydney Australia for six months. Following this was a month traveling both up the coast to Cairns and Cape Tribulation, and down by plane to Tasmania. Australia is a destination far worth the long 12 flight. While I hold many wonderful memories and once in a life time experiences from my months there, I know Australia has many more experiences and magical rugged beauty to show me. I am sure to return one day. This wanderlist is of then and for one day more.