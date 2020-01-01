Where are you going?
Days 5-6: The Great Ocean Road

Sponsored by Tourism Australia
A legendary stretch of highway, carved out of rock and dust by early settlers to the continent, the Great Ocean Road passes through some of Victoria's most historical towns and stunning natural attractions—including the 12 Apostles. You could do the 151 mile drive along Australia's southeastern coast in a day, but we recommend allowing at least two days to see koalas resting in eucalyptus trees, to ogle surfers at Bells Beach, or to just stop and linger at outposts like Wye River General Store.

