Days 1-3: Begin in Melbourne

After a decade-long revival, this boomtown has emerged as the continent's capital of cool. It's as vibrant as the rainbow yarn bombs that often decorate trees in City Square—and easier to navigate than its glamorous northern sibling. It's a place where food is celebrated, where the flat white will convince you to leave drip coffee behind forever, and where subcultures thrive in café-lined laneways. Most of all, its the optimism and independent spirit that best recommend Australia's second city.
Fitzroy Gardens

Wellington Parade, East Melbourne VIC 3002, Australia
Located an easy 10-minute walk southeast of the CBD, Fitzroy Gardens is one of Melbourne’s quaintest green spaces. Featuring avenues of elegant elm trees and paths paved in the shape of a Union Jack, this 64-acre, picnic-perfect parkland is...
The Olsen

637-641 Chapel St, South Yarra VIC 3141, Australia
Considered one of Australia’s best living painters, John Olsen is famous for his squiggly-lined watercolor and oil takes on the antipodean landscape. Fitting, then, that the second property in the Art Series Hotel Group immerses guests in his...
