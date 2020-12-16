Days 1-3: Begin in Melbourne

After a decade-long revival, this boomtown has emerged as the continent's capital of cool. It's as vibrant as the rainbow yarn bombs that often decorate trees in City Square—and easier to navigate than its glamorous northern sibling. It's a place where food is celebrated, where the flat white will convince you to leave drip coffee behind forever, and where subcultures thrive in café-lined laneways. Most of all, its the optimism and independent spirit that best recommend Australia's second city.