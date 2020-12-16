Day Trips In and around Jo'burg
Pilanesberg National Park, South Africa
On a weekend stay at a luxurious 5 star game lodge, the group headed out to the bird hide at Mankwe Dam. This dam is an artificial dam/lake and is the largest reservoir in the the Pilaneberg National Park. It is home to a large variety of wildlife...
Erasmus, Bronkhorstspruit, 1020, South Africa
I travelled to the Nanhua Buddhist temple in Bronkhorstspruit, expecting to take a tour around and see something different. Peace, calm and serenity are some of the enlightened characteristics I experienced here. Aside from the main temple, the...
120 De Korte St, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 2000, South Africa
City Sightseeing gets locals and tourists alike to the definitive parts of central Johannesburg, teaching them all about the city and its history. Aboard the company’s hop-on, hop-off bus, guests travel to more than 16 important locations,...
Magaliesberg, South Africa
Travel up to the top of the Magaliesberg, via the Harties Cableway. From here you can lookout over the Hartebeespoort Dam and see all the way to Johannesburg which is about an hour away! If you're the thrill seeking type, you can catch the cable...
Eeufees Rd, Groenkloof 358-Jr, Pretoria, 0027, South Africa
An early start after a late night, found me on a road trip to pick up my friends for a big day out at Park Acoustics, which is watched over by the looming Voortrekker Monument A picnic bag filled with ice and a few cans of fun, tagged along with...
Kromdraai Rd, Johannesburg, South Africa
Take a tour down into the Sterkfontein Caves where you will see some beautiful underground rock formations, and also learn about one of the most important discoveries in the search for our origins. Forming from dolomitic limestone some 20 million...
R400, Mogale, 1911, South Africa
This is one of the richest paleontology sites in the world. These sites team with scientists uncovering hominid fossils aged as old as 2 million years. It's incredible to stand, watch, and reflect as our ancient ancestors are being unearthed....
Northern Pkwy & Data Cres, Ormonde 99-Ir, Johannesburg, 2159, South Africa
225 meters below the surface of the earth, visitors make their way through dim passageways that miners in the late 1800s had navigated in search of gold. The tour guide 'jokingly' points out that if for some reason we get stuck down there, the...
