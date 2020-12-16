Day Trip Vegas: Outdoor Experiences
Collected by AFAR Traveler , AFAR Local Expert
Push the geographical boundaries of Las Vegas to discover an entirely new side of the city.
14200 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89054, USA
Nothing beats the rush of the racetrack -- but the thrill is over so soon! So if you've driven at the track and are looking for something less stomach-dropping, but more long-lasting, World Class Driving, located right off the Strip, is for you....
6375 NV-159, Blue Diamond, NV 89004, USA
This spot is not as crowded as the scenic loop route that a lot of people visit. There is a separate entrance fee to enter Spring Mountain but it has a ton of picnic tables under gorgeous trees. You can visit the park and enjoy lunch in...
Rocky Gap Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89161, USA
I have the pleasure of hiking in the beautiful Redrock Canyon area north of Las Vegas at least twice a year, but I have always been limited to the summer months for these treks. However, last winter, I had the chance to see the Mojave in winter....
29450 Valley of Fire Hwy, Overton, NV 89040, USA
Valley of Fire is the oldest state park in Nevada, and a great place to see 3,000-year-old Indian petroglyphs and explore the red sandstone formations created during the age of the dinosaurs. Bring your camera to photograph the landscape while...
12801 US-95, Boulder City, NV 89005, USA
Hunter S. Thompson fans can relive the daredevil writer’s off-roading experience at VORE in Boulder City. Using some of the same vehicles driven in the famous Mint 400 race, VORE lets you gear up, hop in through a window (these beasts of a car don...
Rhyolite, NV 89003, USA
If you're headed to Death Valley, be sure to stop by the ghost town of Rhyolite which is actually in the Mojave, just outside of the park in Nevada, about five miles from Beatty. There you will find a cool ghost town, but what will really get your...
Stovepipe Wells is a great ol' town - one you can imagine would have been a real welcome sight for dirt thirsty cowboys navigating their way through Death Valley. The place lives and breathes Western, so much so that the room key tags they hand...
Badwater, CA, USA
At 282 feet below sea water Badwater, Death Valley, is the lowest spot in the United States. With salt 'rocks' sprinkling the remains of the basin itself (during Spring), follow the trial out into the salt flats after reading up about the...
