Less than an hour's drive from Melbourne, Yarra Valley is known for its cool-climate wines: pinots, chardonnays, and sauvignon blancs—and for its laid-back vibe. Any trip should start at the Innocent Bystander, which is a sort of central gathering place with coffee, wines, and food, and include a stop at Yarra Yering, a pioneering winery largely responsible for the rebirth of commercial wine production in the region.